NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 29, 2024

Prepare to flex your mental muscles as we dive into the fascinating connections between words in The New York Times daily challenge, Connections. This delightful puzzle, reminiscent of Wordle and other beloved word games, invites you to uncover the quirky links that tie the words together. To supercharge your problem-solving skills, we’ve curated an array of expert tips, hints, and clever strategies. Armed with these insights and your vocab prowess, let’s embark on today’s word adventure! If you’re just in the mood for the answers, feel free to scroll down and snag the solutions. The choice is yours. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Introducing Connections, the newest puzzle craze from The New York Times, created by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu! This delightful daily word game has swiftly captured the hearts of word game fanatics everywhere, turning into a social media sensation. With its intuitive design and seamless access on web browsers and mobile devices, Connections beckons a vibrant community of word enthusiasts to join in and test their vocabulary prowess. Dive into this global phenomenon and enjoy the thrill of this fun word puzzle.

How to Play NYT Connections

Get ready for a brain-bending adventure. You’ll be faced with a 16-word grid, and your mission is to group these words into four clever quartets, each linked by a common theme. The connections can be whimsical and sneaky, spanning topics like literature, technology, geography, and beyond. But be cautious: while some words may look like perfect matches, there’s only one correct grouping for each set. To conquer today’s puzzle, you’ll need to sharpen your critical thinking skills and dive deep to uncover those hidden patterns. Gear up to showcase your problem-solving magic and come out on top.

NYT Connections Hints for September 29

Yellow: Trustworthy individual

Green: Bedclothes

Blue: Basic card manoeuvres

Purple: A division of the executive

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Make Good On, As A Promise

Green: Bedding

Blue: Actions in Card Games

Purple: Cabinet Departments

NYT Connections Today: Answer for September 29

Make Good On, As A Promise: FUFILL, HONOR, KEEP, UPHOLD

Bedding: BLANKET, SHAM, SHEET, THROW

Actions in Card Games: DISCARD, DRAW, PASS, PLAY

Cabinet Departments: ENERGY, JUSTICE, LABOR, STATE