NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 28, 2024

It is time for your brain's workout session as we uncover the underlying connections between words in The New York Times daily challenge, Connections! This enthralling puzzle, similar to Wordle and other popular word games, urges you to find the common links that connect the words. To help you solve today's puzzle, we've gathered expert tips, hints, and strategies to level up your game. With this and your vocabulary skills, let's take on today's word challenge. In case you are only interested in answers, please scroll down and enjoy the solutions. The decision is yours to make. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Introducing Connections, the latest puzzle sensation from The New York Times, crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu! This engaging daily word game has quickly won over word enthusiasts worldwide, becoming a social media hit. With its user-friendly design and easy accessibility on web browsers and mobile devices, Connections invites a lively community of word lovers to join in and challenge their vocabulary skills. Become part of a global movement of players and experience the excitement of Connections!

How to Play NYT Connections

Get ready for a brain-teasing session where you'll be presented with a 16-word grid, and you aim to group these words into four quartets, each connected by a common thread. The connections are clever and subtle, including various themes like literature, technology, geography, and more. But, be warned: while some words may seem like perfect pairs, only one correct solution exists for each set. To crack today's puzzle, you'll need to optimise your critical thinking skills, digging deep to uncover the hidden patterns and find the perfect connections. Get ready to put your problem-solving prowess to the test and emerge victorious!

NYT Connections Hints for September 28

Yellow: Mixture

Green: To incorporate

Blue: Monopoly tokens

Purple: Controlling devices

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Composite

Green: Embed

Blue: Items in a Monopoly Box

Purple: ___Control

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for September 28

Composite: BLEND, COMPOUND, CROSS, HYBRID

Embed: LODGE, PLANT, STICK, WEDGE

Items in a Monopoly Box: DEED, HOTEL, HOUSE, TOKEN

___Control: BIRTH, CRUISE, QUALITY, REMOTE