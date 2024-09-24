Menu Explore
NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 24, 2024

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Sep 24, 2024 01:47 PM IST

Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - September 24, 2024

Get ready to flex your word muscles and uncover the hidden connections between words with The New York Times' daily puzzle, Connections! This addictive game, similar to Wordle and other popular word games, challenges you to find the common threads that link words together. To help you conquer today's puzzle, we've gathered expert tips, hints, and strategies to boost your gameplay. Take on the challenge and become a word wizard! Or, if you're feeling relaxed, simply scroll down to reveal the answers and enjoy the solutions. The choice is yours!

Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)
Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Introducing Connections, the newest puzzle sensation from The New York Times, expertly crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu! This engaging daily word game has swiftly captured the hearts of word enthusiasts worldwide, becoming a social media phenomenon. With its intuitive design and seamless accessibility across web browsers and mobile devices, Connections invites a vibrant community of word lovers to join the fun and put their vocabulary skills to the test. Be part of a global movement of players and discover the thrill of Connections!

How to Play NYT Connections

Buckle up for a brain-teasing adventure with Connections! You'll be presented with a 16-word grid, and your mission is to group these words into four quartets, each linked by a clever common thread. The connections are cunning and subtle, spanning across various domains like literature, technology, geography, and more. But, be warned: while some words may seem like perfect pairs, only one correct solution exists for each set. To crack the code, you'll need to unleash your critical thinking skills, digging deep to uncover the hidden patterns and find the perfect connections. Get ready to put your problem-solving prowess to the test and emerge victorious!

NYT Connections Hints for September 24

Yellow: Stirred

Green: Obtain ahead of time

Blue: Party peripherals

Purple: Internet icon

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: INSPIRED

Green: PROCURE IN ADVANCE

Blue: BIT OF PARTY DECORATION

Purple: ONLINE PERSONALITY

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for September 24

INSPIRED: CREATIVE, FRESH, NOVEL, ORIGINAL

PROCURE IN ADVANCE: BOOK, CHARTER, RESERVE, SECURE

BIT OF PARTY DECORATION: BALLOON, BANNER, CONFETTI, GARLAND

ONLINE PERSONALITY: AMBASSADOR, INFLUENCER, MODEL, STREAMER


Follow Us On