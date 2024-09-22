NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 22, 2024

Get ready to test your vocabulary and uncover not-so-obvious connections between words with The New York Times' daily puzzle, Connections. This fun game, similar to Wordle and other word challenges, asks you to find the links that tie words together. We’ve gathered some handy tips and strategies to help you tackle today’s puzzle like a pro. So dive in and show off your word skills! If you’re in a more relaxed mood, you can always scroll down for the answers and enjoy the solutions. The choice is yours! Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Introducing Connections, the latest puzzle craze from The New York Times, skillfully created by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This captivating daily word game has quickly enchanted word lovers around the globe, turning into a social media sensation. With its user-friendly design and effortless access on both web and mobile platforms, Connections welcomes a lively community of vocabulary enthusiasts to join in the fun and challenge their skills. Become part of a worldwide movement of players and experience the excitement of Connections.

How to Play NYT Connections

Get ready for a mind-bending journey with Connections! You’ll face a grid of 16 words, and your goal is to organize them into four groups, each linked by a clever theme. The connections can be tricky and span diverse topics like literature, technology, and geography. But be cautious: while some words may look like a match, there’s only one right answer for each group. To solve the puzzle, you’ll need to tap into your analytical skills, searching for hidden patterns and uncovering the right connections. Prepare to challenge your brain and come out on top.

NYT Connections Hints for September 22

Yellow: Colour dynamics

Green: File settings

Blue: Grand award

Purple: Third prize in Olympics is called

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Colour Types

Green: File Menu Options

Blue: Chance To Win A Prize

Purple: What "Bronze" Might Mean

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for September 22

Color Types: GRAYSCALE, NEON, NEUTRAL, PASTEL

File Menu Options: NEW, OPEN, PRINT, SAVE

Chance To Win A Prize: DRAWING, LOTTERY, POOL, RAFFLE

What "Bronze" Might Mean: ALLOY, SCULPTURE, SUNTAN, THIRD