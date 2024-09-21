NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 21, 2024

Get ready to flex your word muscles and uncover the hidden connections between words with The New York Times' daily puzzle, Connections! This addictive game, similar to Wordle and other popular word games, challenges you to find the common threads that link words together. To help you conquer today's puzzle, we've gathered expert tips, hints, and strategies to boost your gameplay. Take on the challenge and become a word wizard! Or, if you're feeling relaxed, simply scroll down to reveal the answers and enjoy the solutions. The choice is yours! Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Introducing Connections, the newest puzzle sensation from The New York Times, expertly crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu! This engaging daily word game has swiftly captured the hearts of word enthusiasts worldwide, becoming a social media phenomenon. With its intuitive design and seamless accessibility across web browsers and mobile devices, Connections invites a vibrant community of word lovers to join the fun and put their vocabulary skills to the test. Be part of a global movement of players and discover the thrill of Connections!

How to Play NYT Connections

Buckle up for a brain-teasing adventure with Connections! You'll be presented with a 16-word grid, and your mission is to group these words into four quartets, each linked by a clever common thread. The connections are cunning and subtle, spanning across various domains like literature, technology, geography, and more. But, be warned: while some words may seem like perfect pairs, only one correct solution exists for each set. To crack the code, you'll need to unleash your critical thinking skills, digging deep to uncover the hidden patterns and find the perfect connections. Get ready to put your problem-solving prowess to the test and emerge victorious!

NYT Connections Hints for September 20

Yellow: Soothsayer

Green: Connoisseur's Choice

Blue: Kudos!

Purple: Exceptionally

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: CLAIRVOYANT

Green: SPECIAL EDITION ADJECTIVES

Blue: “GREAT JOB!”

Purple: EXTREMELY

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for September 20

CLAIRVOYANT: MEDIUM, MYSTIC, ORACLE, PSYCHIC

SPECIAL EDITION ADJECTIVES: COLLECTIBLE, EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED, RARE

“GREAT JOB!”: IMPRESSIVE, NICE, PROPS, WELL DONE

EXTREMELY: AWFUL, BLOODY, REAL, WAY