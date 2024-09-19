NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 19, 2024
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - September 19, 2024
Get ready to unleash your word skills and uncover the fascinating connections between words with The New York Times' daily puzzle, Connections! This engaging game, similar to Wordle and other popular word games, requires you to identify the common links between words. To assist you in conquering today's puzzle, we've compiled expert tips, hints, and strategies to enhance your gameplay. Accept the challenge and become a master wordplayer! Alternatively, if you're in a laid-back mood, simply scroll down to reveal the answers and enjoy the solutions.
What is NYT Connections?
Meet Connections, the latest addition to The New York Times' puzzle family, crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This captivating daily word game has quickly gained a massive following and become a viral sensation on social media. With its user-friendly interface and accessibility on both web browsers and mobile devices, Connections welcomes a diverse community of word lovers to join in on the fun and challenge their vocabulary skills. Join the global community of players and experience the excitement of Connections!
How to Play NYT Connections
Get ready for a thrilling challenge with Connections! Players are presented with a 16-word grid and must categorize the words into four groups of four, with each group sharing a unique common thread. The connections can be clever and subtle, ranging from literature and technology to geography and more. But beware - while some words may seem to fit together, only one correct solution exists for each set. To succeed, players must use their critical thinking skills to uncover the hidden links between the words and find the perfect connections.
NYT Connections Hints for September 19
Yellow: Archenemy, Archaic
Green: Get-together
Blue: Documentary series or TV shows
Purple: 4. Attractions in France
'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.
NYT Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow: PREFIX MEANING “VERY”
Green: KINDS OF PARTIES
Blue: PBS SHOWS
Purple: PLACES IN FRANCE
Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….
NYT Connections Today: Answer for September 19
PREFIX MEANING “VERY”: EXTRA, HYPER, OVER, SUPER
KINDS OF PARTIES: BIRTHDAY, COCKTAIL, DINNER, SURPRISE
PBS SHOWS: FRONTLINE, MASTERPIECE, NATURE, NOVA
PLACES IN FRANCE: ANGERS, CHAMPAGNE, NICE, REUNION