NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 18, 2024

Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is the newest brain-teaser from The New York Times, expertly crafted by associate editor Wyna Liu. This engaging puzzle offers a refreshing twist, captivating players with its innovative design. Available on both mobile apps and web browsers, this daily word game has quickly gained viral popularity across social media. Each day presents a unique challenge, elevating the thrill and turning every puzzle-solving experience into an exciting new adventure.

How to Play NYT Connections

In Connections, players face a grid of 16 words and must organize them into four themed groups of four, such as book titles or software names. With a single correct solution, the game challenges your deductive skills to uncover hidden connections. Successfully grouping all four words in a set clears them from the grid, enhancing the satisfaction of solving the puzzle.

NYT Connections Hints for September 18

Yellow: Hangout spots

Green: Insider advice

Blue: Sneak peek videos

Purple: Misspelled animated pups

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Gathering Spot Outside A Residence

Green: Lowdown

Blue: Kinds of Reels

Purple: Cartoon Dogs Minus "Y"

NYT Connections Today: Answer for September 18

Gathering Spot Outside A Residence: DECK, PORCH, STOOP, YARD

Lowdown: DISH, DOPE, INFO, SCOOP

Kinds of Reels: BLOOPER, DEMO, HIGHLIGHT, SIZZLE

Cartoon Dogs Minus "Y": DROOP, GOOF, LAD, SNOOP