NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 16, 2024

Prepare to get your brain juices flowing as we dive into today's game of Connections presented by the New York Times. Similar to other word games like Wordle, this game offers a fresh twist on the challenge. We’ve compiled all the essential tips, tricks, and strategies to help you conquer today’s brain teaser. For those seeking the answers, just scroll to the bottom of the page. Let’s jump into today’s puzzle. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Connections, the newest brain-bending delight from The New York Times, crafted by associate editor Wyna Liu, is taking the puzzle world by storm. This captivating daily word game, available on mobile apps and web browsers, has rapidly become a social media sensation. Each day's challenge amps up the thrill of puzzle-solving, making every session a fresh and exhilarating experience.

How to Play NYT Connections

In Connections, players are presented with a grid of 16 words and tasked with sorting them into four unique clusters of four, each tied together by a common theme such as book titles, software names, or countries. With only one precise solution, the game tests your deductive prowess to reveal the concealed links. Successfully grouping all four words in a set will clear them from the grid, adding to the puzzle's satisfaction.

NYT Connections Hints for September 16

Yellow: Preeminent authority

Green: Sharp-edged objects

Blue: Cliched

Purple: Restricted items

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Foremost

Green: Spiky Things

Blue: Overly Sentimental Work

Purple: Things that are Capped

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for September 16

Foremost: CHIEF, PREMIER, PRINCIPAL, SUPREME

Spiky Things: CACTUS, HEDGEHOG, MACE, PINEAPPLE

Overly Sentimental Work: CHEESE, CORN, MUSH, PAP

Things that are Capped: BOTTLE, GRADUATE, MUSHROOM, SALARY