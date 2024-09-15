NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 15, 2024

Flex your finger and get ready to crack today’s puzzle from Connections, the newest game segment in The New York Times. The format of the game is akin to other word games such as Wordle, however, the journey to reach the solution is uniquely challenging. We have gathered all the required tips, tricks and strategies to master today's challenge. If you are looking for the answers, scroll right to the bottom of the page. Let's dive into today's puzzle. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is the latest brain teaser from The New York Times, crafted by associate editor Wyna Liu. This engaging daily word puzzle, accessible via mobile apps and web browsers, has quickly gained traction on social media. Its daily challenges elevate the excitement of puzzle-solving to a whole new level.

How to Play NYT Connections

In Connections, players face a grid of 16 words and must sort them into four distinct groups of four, each sharing a common theme like book titles, software names, or countries. There’s only one correct way to arrange the words, challenging players to use their deductive skills to uncover the hidden connections. Correctly grouping all four words in a set will clear them from the board.

NYT Connections Hints for September 15

Yellow: To live at home

Green: Reduce

Blue: A foolish little fellow

Purple: A seven-person crew

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Reside

Green: Decrease

Blue: Doofus

Purple: Member of a Septet

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for September 15

Reside: DWELL, INHABIT, LIVE, STAY

Decrease: DECLINE, DROP, DWINDLE, EBB

Doofus: CLOWN, DWEEB, SAP, TURKEY

Member of a Septet: DWARF, SEA, SIN, WONDER