NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 17, 2024

Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is the latest mind-twisting gem from The New York Times, curated by associate editor Wyna Liu. It is a captivating puzzle scene with its innovative flair. This enthralling daily word game, accessible on both mobile apps and web browsers, has swiftly become a viral hit on social media. Every day brings a new challenge, heightening the excitement and making each puzzle-solving session a fresh and exhilarating adventure.

How to Play NYT Connections

In Connections, players are presented with a grid of 16 words and tasked with sorting them into four unique clusters of four, each tied together by a common theme such as book titles, software names, or countries. With only one precise solution, the game tests your deductive prowess to reveal the concealed links. Successfully grouping all four words in a set will clear them from the grid, adding to the puzzle's satisfaction.

NYT Connections Hints for September 17

Yellow: Activities done by cheerleaders to energise the crowd

Green: Variety of shoes

Blue: Positions in government

Purple: Name like

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Get Excited, With "Up"

Green: Kinds of Shoes

Blue: Legislative Roles

Purple: Name Homophones

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for September 17

Get Excited, With "Up": AMP, FIRE, HYPE, PSYCH

Kinds of Shoes: FLAT, MULE, PUMP, SLIDE

Legislative Rolesk: CHAIR, LEADER, SPEAKER, WHIP

Name Homophones: DUG, MATTE, MIC, PEAT