NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 17, 2024
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - September 17, 2024.
Get ready to ignite your mental power as we delve into today’s game of Connections, brought to you by the New York Times. This engaging word puzzle offers a unique spin on familiar challenges like Wordle. We've gathered all the crucial tips, tricks, and strategies to help you tackle today’s brain teaser with ease. For those eager to discover the solutions, simply scroll to the bottom of the page. Let’s jump into today’s puzzle.
What is NYT Connections?
Connections is the latest mind-twisting gem from The New York Times, curated by associate editor Wyna Liu. It is a captivating puzzle scene with its innovative flair. This enthralling daily word game, accessible on both mobile apps and web browsers, has swiftly become a viral hit on social media. Every day brings a new challenge, heightening the excitement and making each puzzle-solving session a fresh and exhilarating adventure.
How to Play NYT Connections
In Connections, players are presented with a grid of 16 words and tasked with sorting them into four unique clusters of four, each tied together by a common theme such as book titles, software names, or countries. With only one precise solution, the game tests your deductive prowess to reveal the concealed links. Successfully grouping all four words in a set will clear them from the grid, adding to the puzzle's satisfaction.
NYT Connections Hints for September 17
Yellow: Activities done by cheerleaders to energise the crowd
Green: Variety of shoes
Blue: Positions in government
Purple: Name like
If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.
NYT Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow: Get Excited, With "Up"
Green: Kinds of Shoes
Blue: Legislative Roles
Purple: Name Homophones
Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….
NYT Connections Today: Answer for September 17
Get Excited, With "Up": AMP, FIRE, HYPE, PSYCH
Kinds of Shoes: FLAT, MULE, PUMP, SLIDE
Legislative Rolesk: CHAIR, LEADER, SPEAKER, WHIP
Name Homophones: DUG, MATTE, MIC, PEAT