NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 23, 2024

Get ready to sharpen your word skills and explore the connections between words with The New York Times' daily puzzle, Connections. This fun game, much like Wordle and other popular word challenges, invites you to find the links that tie words together. To help you tackle today’s puzzle, we’ve gathered some handy tips and tricks to boost your game. Dive in and become a word whiz. Or if you’re in a chill mood, just scroll down for the answers and enjoy the solutions. It’s totally up to you. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Presenting Connections, the exciting new puzzle from The New York Times, crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This fun daily word game has rapidly gained popularity among word fans around the globe, becoming a social media sensation. With its easy-to-use design available on both web and mobile, Connections welcomes a lively community of players to test their vocabulary skills. Join the worldwide movement and enjoy the thrill of Connections.

How to Play NYT Connections

Buckle up for a brain-teasing adventure with Connections. You'll be presented with a 16-word grid, and your mission is to group these words into four quartets, each linked by a clever common thread. The connection between words can often be unusual and cover themes like literature, technology, geography, and more. However, you have got to be smart as some words might look like they belong together, only to be a solution for another group. To unlock the puzzle, you'll have to tap into your critical thinking skills, searching for hidden patterns to discover the right connections. Get ready to challenge your problem-solving abilities and come out on top!

NYT Connections Hints for September 23

Yellow: Unpaved

Green: Piece of cultivable land

Blue: Cartoons without their partner

Purple: Varieties of park

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Not Smooth, As Terrain

Green: Bit of Land for Growing

Blue: Member of a Cartoon Duo

Purple: ___Park

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for September 23

Not Smooth, As Terrain: BUMPY, ROUGH, RUGGED, UNEVEN

Bit of Land for Growing: BED, PARCEL, PATCH, PLOT

Member of a Cartoon Duo: CHIP, ROCKY, SCRATCHY, STITCH

___Park: AMUSEMENT, NATIONAL, PARALLEL, SOUTH