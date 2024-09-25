NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 25, 2024

Get ready to exercise your brain muscles and discover the underlying connections between words with The New York Times' daily puzzle, Connections. This addictive game which follows formats of other word games like Wordle but brings a unique challenge of identifying the hidden links between words. To help you conquer today's puzzle, we've gathered expert tips, hints, and strategies to boost your gameplay. Take on the challenge and become a word wizard! Or, if you're feeling relaxed, simply scroll down to reveal the answers and enjoy the solutions. The choice is yours! Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Presenting Connections, the newest puzzle sensation from The New York Times, curated by expert associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu! This engaging daily word game has quickly gained the attention of word enthusiasts worldwide, becoming a social media phenomenon. With its intuitive design and seamless accessibility regardless of whether you choose to play on the web browser or mobile app, Connections invites a vibrant community of word lovers to join the fun and put their vocabulary skills to the test. Be part of a global movement of players and discover the thrill of Connections!

How to Play NYT Connections

Get ready to test your brain with Connections! You'll be presented with a 16-word grid, and your mission is to group these words into four quartets, each linked by a clever common thread. The connections are cunning and subtle, spanning across various domains like literature, technology, geography, and more. However, be prepared while some words may seem like perfect pairs, only one correct solution exists for each set. To decode the message, you'll need to tap into your critical thinking skills, exploring thoroughly to reveal the concealed patterns and discover the ideal connections. Prepare to challenge your problem-solving skills and come out on top!

NYT Connections Hints for September 25

Yellow: Challenging sports statistics

Green: Painting a room

Blue: A city's signature dish

Purple: Varieties of derby's

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Trio of Sports Achievements

Green: Needs for Painting a Room

Blue: Food Named After Cities

Purple: ___Derby

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for September 25

Trio of Sports Achievements: HAT TRICK, THREEPEAT, TRIFECTA, TRIPLE CROWN

Needs for Painting a Room: DROP CLOTH, PAINT, ROLLER, TAPE

Food Named After Cities: BROIL, CHEESESTEAK, SPROUTS, WINGS

___Derby: DEMOLITION, HOME RUN, KENTUCKY, SOAP BOX