NYU students rip down posters of Israeli hostages in viral video, one blames it on her ‘misplaced anger’

Three NYU students were recently caught on camera ripping down posters of Israeli hostages. One of the students,Yazmeen Deyhimi, has now admitted to have done the same.

The students were filmed at Tisch Hall in Manhattan's Greenwich Village, taking down posters students had put up of several people being held hostage by Hamas terrorists (Rebecca Ann screenshots/Facebook)

The students were filmed at Tisch Hall in Manhattan's Greenwich Village, taking down posters students had put up of several people being held hostage by Hamas terrorists. They were photographed smirking as they walked away holding the crumbled images.

‘These moments of anger are selfish and self-absorbed’

Yazeen wrote in an Instagram post, which she later deleted, that she has “found it increasingly difficult to know my place as a biracial brown woman, especially during these highly volatile times. I have felt more and more frustrated about the time we currently find ourselves in, and that misplaced anger into actions that are not an accurate representation of who I am as a person.”

“In this age of social media and digital footprint, these moments of anger are selfish and self-absorbed, and not reflective of who I am as a person or who my family had raised me to be,” Yazmeen said, adding that she is “extremely passionate about fighting racial profiling.”

‘Our fear as Jewish students is valid’

A junior at the university, Yazmeen once worked for the Anti-Defamation League. After the video went viral, her NYU peers were quick to identify her. “Our fear as Jewish students is valid, and the university needs to create an environment where all students feel safe and respected. NYU has a responsibility to take action against any form of discrimination, including antisemitism, in line with its zero-tolerance policy,” a petition claimed.

Yazmeen’s LinkedIn profile says that when she was 15, she spent a summer working with the ADL as a CSC Education Intern. “After review, we can confirm that one of the participants was part of an ADL high-school level summer internship in 2019,” a spokesperson for the organisation told New York Post after the video surfaced. “We fully condemn her actions and hope that the apology she issued is the first step towards working to repair the harm and deep hurt her actions caused.”

The Hamas attack on Israel over the last weekend claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians. The worst of the attacks, perhaps, was launched at a music festival in Israel. The party descended into chaos when the terrorists attacked the site, killing at least 260 people and abducting many more. Thousands of peopleattended the party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza. Palestinian gunmen attacked the site and shot people down as they tried to escape.

Over 200 people are being held hostages by Hamas. About 50 more victims who were kidnappedare being held by other “resistance factions and in other places,” Hamas military officials said, according to New York Post. Since Hamas launched its brutal attack on October 7, at least 1,400 people in Israel and 2,808 in Gaza have reportedly been killed.

