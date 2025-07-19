Obama to face treason charges over Russia collusion ‘hoax’? Tulsi Gabbard drops bombshell

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, in a newly declassified report on Friday, alleged that several Obama administration officials ‘manipulated and withheld’ key intelligence related to the possibility of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Gabbard also called for criminal prosecution, saying officials should be investigated for ‘treasonous conspiracy’. Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama talk at the memorial service for Ethel Kennedy (REUTERS)

Gabbard said that former President Barack Obama's administration knew before and after President Donald Trump's first election win that Russia did not affect the outcome through cyberattacks. She added that all documents will be provided to the Justice Department ‘to deliver the accountability that President [Donald] Trump, his family, and the American people deserve’.

“No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, to ensure nothing like this ever happens again,” Gabbard said in the statement.

Gabbard's memo named former DNI James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey, among others.

A September 12, 2016, document included an Intelligence Community Assessment that determined ‘foreign adversaries do not have and will probably not obtain the capabilities to successfully execute widespread and undetected cyber attacks’.

Later that year, Clapper's office said: “Foreign adversaries did not use cyberattacks on election infrastructure to alter the US Presidential election outcome. We have no evidence of cyber manipulation of election infrastructure intended to alter results.”

Clapper, Brennan and Comey have not commented on the new revelations.

When Can One Be Charged with Treason in the United States?

In the United States, treason is defined under Article III, Section 3 of the Constitution and codified in 18 U.S.C. § 2381. A person can be charged with treason if they: Levy war against the United States, or, adhere to its enemies, giving them aid and comfort.

The individual must commit a tangible act, such as organizing or participating in armed rebellion or providing material support to a designated enemy. There must be clear intent to betray the U.S., demonstrated through actions or statements.

The Constitution requires two witnesses to the same overt act or a confession in open court for conviction.

Rep Jim Himes accused Gabbard of ‘rehashing decade-old false claims about the Obama Administration’.

“Baseless accusations of treason are unfortunately par for the course for this Director of National Intelligence, but that doesn’t make them any less damaging and unacceptable. The IC leaders in 2016 understood that they took an oath to the Constitution, not President Trump. I wish Director Gabbard could say the same," he said.