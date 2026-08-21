Ocean City Maryland tornado warning update: Berlin on alert after ‘radar confirmed’ twister; scary videos emerge

Ocean City in Maryland was under tornado warning on August 20, Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an alert for Ocean City, Berlin, and West Ocean City till 9:15pm ET. They also shared a map of areas likely to be impacted.

There is a radar-confirmed tornado and Ocean City in Maryland has been warned. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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The post noted there was a ‘radar indicated’ tornado. This comes after the twister in New York caused damage and visuals were widely shared online.

A local meteorologist issued a warning about the tornado ‘South of route 90’ saying “At 844 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Cape Isle Of Wight, or over Ocean City, moving east at 35 mph. There is hail on the North Side approaching Fenwick Island and Bethany Beach DE.”

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He noted that impact would likely include ‘flying debris’ which ‘will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.’

The meteorologist further warned, “TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

Ocean City tornado warning: Scary visuals emerge

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One person also shared scary visuals of the sky from Ocean City amid the tornado warning there.

“You know my luck!.... Walked down to the beach for 30 minutes. Noticed the sky was getting creepy. As soon as we walked in the Condo the TV starts blaring Tornado Warning!!!.... Damn this black cloud, find someone else to follow!,” they wrote. An online meteorologist also shared a video showing there was heavy rain in the area.

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“We have a slippery situation in Ocean City, Maryland right now,” they wrote.

Another person shared a photo of the storm.

"Leading front passing over at 21st Street" they wrote. More videos were shared from Ocean City.

“Everyone’s phones on the boardwalk went off at the same time for the warning. It was crazy,” a person remarked amid the warnings.

Ocean City tornado warning: Reactions pour in

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Amid the tornado warning, one person claimed on X “Positioned myself directly in the notch of that tornado-warned storm that just went through Ocean City. Strong winds present at the surface but no notable rotation from the ground. No damage in the area. Minor street flooding ongoing in downtown OC now.” However, this information has not been verified yet.

“Hope everyone is OK!,” another wrote on Facebook. Yet another added “Stay safe, Ocean City!”.

Deep Dive What areas are currently under tornado watch in Maryland and neighboring states? The tornado watch includes major population centers like Washington, D.C.; Baltimore and Annapolis in Maryland; and parts of southern and central New Jersey, among others, until 10 p.m. EDT. Why did Ocean City and Berlin receive tornado warnings recently? The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for Ocean City and Berlin due to radar-confirmed tornado activity in the area and forecasts for severe storms. How should residents prepare during a tornado warning in New York City? Residents are advised to go indoors, stay away from windows, charge cell phones, gather supplies, and prepare for possible power outages during a tornado warning.