Oceanside Airport Fire map and live evacuation updates: San Diego Humane Society evacuates campus as blaze spreads

A brush fire broke out at Oceanside Airport in San Diego , California on Monday morning, prompting evacuations of nearby homes and residences, officials said, per the San Diego Union-Tribune.

What we know

A brush fire broke out at Oceanside Airport on Monday(Unsplash/ representative image)

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The fire was first reported at 10:17am local time on Airport Road. Crews were responding to the blaze near Airport Road and Benet Hill Road in Oceanside around 10:40am, per NBC San Diego. The Oceanside Fire Department said on X that the fire was west of Benet Hill Road and that evacuations were being carried out “for safety” from homes near the airport and the Prince of Peace Abbey.

An Oceanside Fire spokesperson said the fire was about 12 acres and running up a canyon toward the Prince of Peace Abbey church, per NBC San Diego. There was an immediate threat to structures in the area.

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Evacuation orders and warnings

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{{^usCountry}} The evacuation area covers the region north of state Route 76, including the airport, the San Luis Rey River bed and the residential neighborhood to its north, according to the Genasys Protect map. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The evacuation area covers the region north of state Route 76, including the airport, the San Luis Rey River bed and the residential neighborhood to its north, according to the Genasys Protect map. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Evacuation warnings were also issued to areas east of the San Luis Rey River, stretching east to Douglas Drive and north to Pala Road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Evacuation warnings were also issued to areas east of the San Luis Rey River, stretching east to Douglas Drive and north to Pala Road. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Residents who have been evacuated can go to the El Corazon Senior Center at 3480 Village Commercial Dr, which has been designated as the evacuation site. A temporary evacuation site was also established at El Corazon Senior Center at 3302 1/2 S El Corazon, per NBC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents who have been evacuated can go to the El Corazon Senior Center at 3480 Village Commercial Dr, which has been designated as the evacuation site. A temporary evacuation site was also established at El Corazon Senior Center at 3302 1/2 S El Corazon, per NBC. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Those in an evacuation order zone are urged to leave immediately, while those in a warning zone are urged to prepare in case an immediate evacuation becomes necessary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those in an evacuation order zone are urged to leave immediately, while those in a warning zone are urged to prepare in case an immediate evacuation becomes necessary. {{/usCountry}}

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Check map and live evacuation updates here.

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San Diego Humane Society evacuates campus

The San Diego Humane Society announced on X that it is evacuating its campus at 576 Airport Road and closing to the public due to the fire. The organization said it is moving everyone to its location at 2905 San Luis Rey Road in Oceanside.

Sorrento Fire

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A separate fire, known as the Sorrento Fire, has also broken out in the San Diego area. The San Diego Fire Department said on X that it is working alongside multiple partner agencies to fight a 30 to 40 acre fire near Sorrento Valley Boulevard. The fire is moving east quickly through heavy brush and is spreading at a dangerous rate.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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