Ocoee High School shooting fears: Reports of shooting at football game in Florida amid Eden Prairie evacuations

Several social media posts claimed there was a shooting at a football game at Ocoee High School in Florida. This came amid news of the evacuations at Minnesota's Eden Prairie High School amid a reported shooting there.

Several social media posts claimed there was a shooting at the Ocoee High School football game, amid reports of an evacuation at Eden Prairie in Minnesota. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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The Ocoee game was versus Jones Varsity Football and the latter defeated them 15-6. Notably, the claims of a shooting at the Ocoee has not been confirmed either by the school, or local police. There are no mainstream media reports of any shooting at Ocoee High School either.

Meanwhile, here's what people said on social media.

Ocoee High School shooting fears: What people claimed

On X, people wrote “Ocoee High School Shooting Today: Police Respond to Reported Incident in Ocoee”. However, the news linked back to a site whose information could not be verified.

Meanwhile, on Facebook, several people remarked on the shooting reports. “Check on ur ppl kid got shot at Ocoee vs Jones game,” one said. Another added “Just got back home in Ocoee, and I see 10 police cars and a helicopter, what done happened now?”

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Yet another said “Shooting at my kids school,” tagging Ocoee High School.

Several people reacted to the social media reports of the shooting as well. “They gonna mess around and have big games on Saturdays at 10 o’clock in the morning because we just don’t know how to behave,” one wrote while another remarked the incident was ‘so sad’. Another shared a screenshot of a person complaining about the security at the game, while one commented that issues only appeared to crop up when Ocoee faced Jones.

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Yet another remarked “Those kids are wild in the parking lot! From fights to shooting at the end of the game is ridiculous!”. One person also said “Somebody got shot at the game,” to which another expressed relief that their kids were back from the game.

Despite the social media chatter, there's no confirmation of a shooting at the Ocoee High School.

What happened at Eden Prairie?

The Eden Prairie High School game against Minnetonka saw a disruption in the fourth quarter. Reports indicate two males have been shot but this remains unconfirmed. The school has confirmed there is an emergency situation and law enforcement is responding to it.

They also posted several updates about the evacuation process amid the ongoing incident there.