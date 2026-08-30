Old Farmer’s Almanac September forecast: What fall 2026 weather will look like across the US

The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its Fall 2026 weather predictions for the United States, giving a region-by-region look at what temperatures and rainfall will look like this September and October. A warm interior wrapped in cooler weather on the coasts will shape the season, per the forecast.

Overall temperature and rainfall trends

The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its Fall 2026 forecast (Old Farmer's Almanac)

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Warmer-than-usual weather is expected across much of the country’s interior in September and October, from the Northern Plains through the Heartland and into the Deep South, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. Meanwhile, much of the eastern US and Pacific Coast could be cooler than normal.

Most of the country is also expected to be drier than usual this fall. However, the West Coast, central and northern Rockies, parts of Texas, southern Florida and the Northeast could see more rain than average.

Northeast and Eastern regions

The Northeast is expected to have a cooler and wetter fall than usual, with lower temperatures and more rain than normal.

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{{^usCountry}} In the Atlantic Corridor, September and October could be about 1 degree Fahrenheit cooler than normal, with around 1 inch less rain than usual. The Appalachians are also expected to be cooler and drier, with September temperatures about 2 degrees Fahrenheit below average and less rain in both months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the Atlantic Corridor, September and October could be about 1 degree Fahrenheit cooler than normal, with around 1 inch less rain than usual. The Appalachians are also expected to be cooler and drier, with September temperatures about 2 degrees Fahrenheit below average and less rain in both months. {{/usCountry}}

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The Southeast could be about 1 degree Fahrenheit cooler than normal. Northern areas may get around 2 inches less rain, while southern parts could receive up to 4 inches less than usual.

In Florida, northern areas are expected to be cooler and drier. Southern Florida could also be cooler, but may get slightly more rain than usual.

Also read: Heat wave expected to bring record-breaking temps, heighten wildfire risk to parts of Western US

Midwest and Central regions

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The Lower Lakes region is expected to have a cooler-than-usual September, with temperatures returning closer to normal in October. Rainfall should be near normal in September.

In the Ohio Valley, September could be cooler than average, while October should be closer to normal. Western areas may get up to 3 inches less rain than usual, while eastern areas could be slightly drier.

The Upper Midwest may also have a cooler September before temperatures become slightly warmer than normal in October. September could bring slightly more rain than usual, followed by a wetter-than-average October.

In the Heartland, northern areas are expected to be slightly warmer than usual, while southern areas could be slightly cooler. September should be drier, while October could bring about 1 inch more rain than average.

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Also read: Super El Nino update: Which 4 US states could be buried in snow this winter?

Southern and Western regions

Texas and Oklahoma are expected to see different conditions across the region. Northern Texas and Oklahoma could be slightly cooler than usual, with up to 4 inches more rain than average. Southern Texas is expected to be warmer than usual in September and October, with slightly more rain.

The High Plains should stay warmer than average throughout the fall, while September and October are expected to be drier than usual.

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In the Intermountain region, northern areas could be cooler than average, while southern areas may be warmer. Overall, the region is expected to get slightly more rain than usual.

The Desert Southwest is expected to have a warmer-than-usual September, followed by a slightly cooler October. Rainfall should remain below average throughout the fall.

The Deep South is expected to have a cooler and drier September. October could then be about 2 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than average, with near-normal rainfall.

Pacific Coast, Alaska and Hawaii

The Pacific Northwest could be cooler and wetter than usual, with up to 3 inches more rain in September. The Pacific Southwest may have near-normal September temperatures.

In Alaska, northern areas could be cooler and southern areas slightly warmer, with less rain overall.

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Hawaii could be cooler than usual in September and October. Eastern areas may get up to 4 inches more rain, with a tropical storm possible in mid-September.