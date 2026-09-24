The deaths of two University of Mississippi students on Monday, September 21, have caused a major controversy after local authorities found the drug kratom in a package during the probe. But it was unclear how it was related to the deaths.

The Ole Miss logo is displayed at a press conference of Pete Golding of the Ole Miss Rebels. (Representational) (Getty Images via AFP)

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On Thursday, in a major update on the case in Mississippi, the identities of the students were revealed, along with more details of the circumstances of their deaths.

Who Were Aidan Hamilton And Robert Strang?

The University of Mississippi student newspaper the student newspaper The Daily Mississippian, confirmed that the two students who died were 18-year-old freshman Aidan Hamilton and 20-year-old Robert Strang.

Fox News Digital also spoke to the family attorney of Strang, who said they are "heartbroken" by the loss.

Also read: What is kratom? Authorities issue warning after packaged drug found in Ole Miss death investigations in Oxford

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{{^usCountry}} The report also pointed out that Robert Strang was one of the leaders of Ole Miss's Phi Delta Theta fraternity chapter. He was frequently featured on the social media handles of the fraternity as the co-chairman of the 2026 edition of the Rush, the annual drive to recruit new members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report also pointed out that Robert Strang was one of the leaders of Ole Miss's Phi Delta Theta fraternity chapter. He was frequently featured on the social media handles of the fraternity as the co-chairman of the 2026 edition of the Rush, the annual drive to recruit new members. {{/usCountry}}

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The Lafayette County Coroner's Office has not confirmed the causes of the two students' deaths. The two bodies were found at different places, Strang's at an off-campus home and Hamilton at Stewart Hall, a dorm inside the University of Mississippi campus. Fox News Digital reports that both deaths are being investigated by Lafayette County's narcotics task force.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of our dear son and are trying to process this unimaginable loss," the Strang family told Fox News in a statement "We are deeply grateful for the incredible outpouring of love, prayers and support by so many beloved friends and family. Their kindness has meant more to our family than we can ever express."

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Also read: Ole Miss deaths update: Coroner shares new details as Gov. Tate Reeves speaks out, ‘Illegal drugs are…’

New Details of Incident Emerge

As the investigation into the deaths progresses, more details around the circumstances are emerging. The New York Post reported that the two deaths are not believed to be connected.

But the key question that remains unanswered is the allegations of overdose and authorities finding kratom during the probe. The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics said in a Tuesday statement that kratom was found, without revealing how it is connected to them.

The cause and manner of the two deaths have also not been made public. However, increasingly, they are being linked to drug use, including by Governor Tate Reeves of Mississppi, who warned against drug use among students in his statement mourning the two deaths.