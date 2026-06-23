Oliver Tree helicopter crash: YouTuber Gaspi Prim's father makes shocking 'attack' claim

The grieving father of Argentine YouTuber Gaspar “Gaspi” Prim, who was killed alongside American singer Oliver Tree and four others in a helicopter crash, says he believes “it was an attack.”

What did father say

Gaspi Prim's father claims his son's death in the helicopter crash alongside Oliver Tree was 'an attack' (Instagram/ @gaspipd)

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Ricardo Prim, who owns a bookstore in Puerto Madryn said his 23-year-old son died in a “very unjust way” in the June 14 crash in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, Argentine outlet Clarin reported.

“It's not known whether it was an accident or an attack,” he said. “I didn't know the American singer who was with him, Oliver Tree, but I'm receiving a lot of information and I believe it wasn't an accident. For me, it was an attack.”

Ricardo did not explain what made him suspect an attack and authorities have said the cause of the crash is still under investigation, which could take up to five years to complete.

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Gaspi's family speaks out after tragedy

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{{^usCountry}} Ricardo described his grief as “indescribable” but said he had found some comfort in the support shown by others. “It's going to be very difficult for me to live without Gaspi, knowing that he's gone,” he said. “With every hug they give me, I feel like Gaspi is hugging me. In this dehumanizing moment, something incredible happened to me. I ended up hugging people I don't know. Gaspi made us all more human.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ricardo described his grief as “indescribable” but said he had found some comfort in the support shown by others. “It's going to be very difficult for me to live without Gaspi, knowing that he's gone,” he said. “With every hug they give me, I feel like Gaspi is hugging me. In this dehumanizing moment, something incredible happened to me. I ended up hugging people I don't know. Gaspi made us all more human.” {{/usCountry}}

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He added, “I'm strong, but I never thought I would feel like this. The psychologist told me that if I stayed alone I would be worse off, that's why I come to the bookstore.”

He concluded, “He's my little boy. The pain one feels when losing a child, especially a child like him, is indescribable... He died in a very unjust way. The pain is for Gaspi, not for us. He was at his peak. He was only 23 years old.”

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Gaspi's mother, Michelle has also spoken about her son's death and told La Nacion that she was “heartbroken but at peace” and chose not to speculate on the cause of the crash. “Gaspar passed away with his friends, with Lucas Vignale, and with his idol, Oliver Tree. I'm heartbroken but at peace,” she said.

“There's nothing better than having a child and knowing that he was able to do what he wanted.” She added that her son “had learned to fly, somehow, and now he watches over us from the sky.”

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Gaspi was travelling in one of the helicopters along with Oliver Tree, Argentine director Lucas Vignale, Brazilian music producer Lucas Brito Chaves and pilot Alexandre Souza.

Oliver Tree, who had more than 11 million monthly Spotify listeners had completed four dates on his global “World's First World Tour” before the fatal crash.