Oliver Tree a Zionist? Bizarre claims made after singer dies in Rio helicopter crash

Oliver Tree, the singer known for tracks like Life Goes On, died in a helicopter crash in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, at the age of 32. The incident took place on June 14, and wild claims have been made on social media since then that the late entertainer was a Zionist.

Oliver Tree died in a helicopter accident in Rio De Janeiro.(X/@InternetH0F)

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“Are we forgetting Oliver tree is a Zionist lmao he’s also got a million sexual assault allegations,” one wrote on X. Another added “unfollow me if you feel sad about Oliver tree dying, he was Zionist, dated Melanie Martinez, made horrible music and had rape allegations.” Yet another said “Was Oliver Tree not a Zionist?? Or did we all just forget about that?”.

Notably, a Zionist believes in the political and ideological movement which advocates for the self-determination and existence of an independent, sovereign Jewish state in the ancestral homeland, which corresponds to the Land of Israel or Palestine. The allegations against Tree come after Israel launched an offensive against Palestine following the October 7 Hamas attack in 2023. Since then, the war has been ongoing in the region.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the claims about Oliver Tree being a Zionist come from unverified profiles and nobody has offered any proof to back the allegations. Here's all you need to know about whether late singer Oliver Tree is a Zionist or not. Is Oliver Tree a Zionist? Fact-checking wild claims {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the claims about Oliver Tree being a Zionist come from unverified profiles and nobody has offered any proof to back the allegations. Here's all you need to know about whether late singer Oliver Tree is a Zionist or not. Is Oliver Tree a Zionist? Fact-checking wild claims {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite the claims that have been amplified on social media, there's no proof that Oliver Tree is a Zionist. The claims appear to have risen out of Tree's appearance on Ethan Klein's H3 podcast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the claims that have been amplified on social media, there's no proof that Oliver Tree is a Zionist. The claims appear to have risen out of Tree's appearance on Ethan Klein's H3 podcast. {{/usCountry}}

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One person went so far as to say “ethan klein is a zionist piece of sh*t tho so why would oliver tree being on his podcast multiple times prove hes a good person at all.” Notably, Klein is known to have shown his support for Israel but it remains unclear if he's a Zionist. Klein had a heated debate over the Israel and Gaza issue with fellow content creator Hasan Piker.

While Klein's support for Israel was enough to earn the ire of many online, many of Tree's supporters have pointed out that the singer actually called Klein out on his show. “I LOVE OLIVER TREE MAN. Called out Ethan and his bs. I found Oliver Tree through Ethan's podcast and even before Ethan started his insane zionist tirade I found him to be a terrible person,” one wrote, sharing a clip where Tree could be heard berating Klein for turning his show into a platform where he only critiqued things.

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Meanwhile, another spoke out in support saying “why is everyone just bashing oliver tree. there’s no proof he was a zionist other than the owner of the record label THAT HE LEFT is a zionist. the only controversy i know is true is the belle delphine one.” The person was speaking about Atlantic Records. Tree split in April 2026 after they shelved Love You Madly, Hate You Badly – his latest album. The reported point of contention was the singer refusing to do short-form content.

Atlantic Records comes under Warner Music Group (WMG), owned by Len Blavatnik, who has reportedly been pro-Israel and supportive of their causes. The CEO is Elliot Grainge who had told Variety about his stance on Israel.

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“Israel has a right to exist…We’re all on one spinning ball in the universe and have the right to feel comfortable no matter where we are,” the publication reported Grainge say.

Thus, despite claims, Oliver Tree does not appear to be a Zionist, and seems to have had tiffs with pro-Israel supporters, rather. Recently, claims were also made about him faking his death, but these have been proven to be untrue as well.

Oliver Tree: Autopsy and MyDeathSpace thread

Tree's body was charred after the helicopter accident, and he was identified using his dental remains and DNA testing.

After his death, the platform MyDeathSpace, saw a lot of interaction on a thread dedicated to Tree. “His songs are interesting. I can see why people like it. He reminds me of a male Lady Gaga with his appearance,” one person remarked. Another added “Kobe. All I'm saying,” referring to the NBA star's tragic demise.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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