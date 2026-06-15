Oliver Tree's parents and girlfriend: Singer's family and personal life in focus after helicopter crash death

Singer, songwriter and internet personality Oliver Tree has died in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. According to CNN Brasil, Tree was among six people aboard two helicopters that reportedly collided over Rio de Janeiro's western zone. Authorities said all occupants were killed.

Oliver Tree performs onstage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas on October 16, 2022.(AFP)

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The California-born performer built a global following through his music, comedy and distinctive on-stage persona.

Read more: Why were Oliver Tree and Gaspi in Rio? Singer's last Instagram post in focus after helicopter crash deaths

Who are Oliver Tree's parents?

Oliver Tree Nickell was born on June 29, 1993, in Santa Cruz, California. Public records identify his parents as Jesse Louis Nickell III and Christine Marie Begin.

Similar to his son, Jesse Louis Nickell III has a SoundCloud account and has shared audios of himself performing music that Tree has shared on his own SoundCloud account.

Tree has often spoken about his unconventional childhood and the influence his parents had on his creative life. In an interview with ICON magazine, he said both of his parents worked in the circus during his early years.

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{{^usCountry}} "I grew up travelling. Both my parents worked in the circus, so we travelled around until I was 12 years old, when we landed in Santa Cruz, California," Tree told ICON. He added that music was a constant presence in the family home and that instruments covered the walls of their motor home while they travelled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I grew up travelling. Both my parents worked in the circus, so we travelled around until I was 12 years old, when we landed in Santa Cruz, California," Tree told ICON. He added that music was a constant presence in the family home and that instruments covered the walls of their motor home while they travelled. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} That unusual upbringing would later influence Tree's artistic identity. His performances often blended music, visual comedy and eccentric costumes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That unusual upbringing would later influence Tree's artistic identity. His performances often blended music, visual comedy and eccentric costumes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fans frequently connected his theatrical style to the unconventional environment in which he was raised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans frequently connected his theatrical style to the unconventional environment in which he was raised. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tree began making music at a young age and initially performed under the name "Tree" in the San Francisco Bay Area. He later gained wider recognition through social media before signing with Atlantic Records. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tree began making music at a young age and initially performed under the name "Tree" in the San Francisco Bay Area. He later gained wider recognition through social media before signing with Atlantic Records. {{/usCountry}}

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Read more: What happened to Oliver Tree? Singer among 6 dead in Rio helicopter crash; chilling details

Did Oliver Tree have a girlfriend?

Tree's romantic life has frequently attracted public interest.

Tree admitted to having numerous girlfriends to Logan Paul. Tree was a regular guest on Paul's program. “I’ve basically been exploring polyamory. I have a bunch of girlfriends,” Tree had said.

He continued, “I wish I had an excuse for this. I think it goes with the lifestyle. Well, I just have been exploring it, you know. For the right person, I could be monogamous.”

The musician was previously linked to singer and songwriter Melanie Martinez. On camera, Tree talked candidly about his relationship with Martinez. Tree stated, "I dated another artist, and when we broke up, her fans came after me."

What happened?

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According to preliminary reports, the two helicopters collided in midair on Sunday morning at an electric vehicle parking area. Between 18 and 20 cars were damaged when a fire broke out in the parking lot.

According to Rio Fire Services Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras, who spoke to CNN Brazil, the chopper that was carrying Tree was discovered to be totally destroyed by fire. “Parts of the aircraft are scattered hundreds of meters away, so the information we have is still very preliminary,” he said.

His most recent album, "Love You Madly, Hate You Badly," was released earlier this year. According to reports, he had been preparing for an international tour before the news of crash.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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