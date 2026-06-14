What happened to Oliver Tree? Singer among 6 dead in Rio helicopter crash; chilling details

Singer Oliver Tree Nickell was among the six who died in the collision of two helicopters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, earlier today, CNN Brazil reports. Singer Oliver Tree. (Oliver Tree/ Instagram)

CNN Brazil cited the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro to confirm that the singer, born in Santa Cruz, California, was among the five passengers in one of the helicopters as it collided with another on Sunday morning. The other helicopter only had a pilot, who also died in the crash.

As of now, Oliver Tree's family has not confirmed details of the singer's involvement in the accident. Earlier, Rio's Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere had said that there were “foreign nationals on board one of the aircraft." But no further details were provided at the time.

The crash took place in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, a beachside neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro's Southwest Zone. It is also a popular tourist destination.

Oliver Tree rose to fame with the 2017 single 'When I'm Down', which landed him a deal with Atlantic Records the same year. It has followed a stellar music career thereafter with multiple studio albums and a dedicated following for his alt-rock indie music.

More On The Rio Plane Crash The early morning plane crash is still being investigated, and a cause is yet to be determined. Initial reports suggest that the crash occurred due to a mid-air collision.

Also read: 6 dead as helicopters collide mid-air in Brazil; fiery debris rains down on parking lot | Video

Both the helicopters fell on an electric vehicle parking lot, starting a massive fire and wreaking havoc in the area. Rio Fire Services Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras said to CNN that the damage at the scene due to the fire made it hard to determine how the accident unfolded.

"Parts of the aircraft are scattered hundreds of meters away, so the information we have is still very preliminary," he said. “We really need to get the recordings and videos to understand exactly what happened.”

One of the helicopters with five victims inside was found fully engulfed in flames, the Lieutenant added.

This is a developing story.