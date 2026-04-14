...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

OpenAI firebomber was trying to kill boss Sam Altman: prosecutors

OpenAI firebomber was trying to kill boss Sam Altman: prosecutors

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 06:49 am IST
AFP |
Advertisement

A man who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at Sam Altman's luxury California home was trying to kill the boss of artificial intelligence giant OpenAI, US officials said Monday.

OpenAI firebomber was trying to kill boss Sam Altman: prosecutors

The claims came as prosecutors levied federal charges against Daniel Moreno-Gama, 20, over the attack on Friday in San Francisco.

The Department of Justice said Moreno-Gama had travelled from his home in Texas to carry out the attack on Altman, whose company is behind the popular ChatGPT chatbot.

"Violence cannot be the norm for expressing disagreement, be it with politics or a technology or any other matter," said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

"These alleged actions which damaged property and could well have taken lives will be aggressively prosecuted."

Prosecutors say that after lobbing a firebomb at the gates of Altman's home, Moreno-Gama fled on foot to the San Francisco headquarters of OpenAI, where he tried to smash the glass doors of the building with a chair.

Detractors have been particularly troubled by OpenAI's decision to provide its know-how to the US Department of Defense.

In a rare post on his personal blog in the aftermath of the attack, Altman shared a photo of his husband and their baby "in the hopes that it might dissuade the next person from throwing a Molotov cocktail at our house."

The OpenAI chief defended his convictions and called for a de-escalation of rhetoric on the topic.

"I empathize with anti-technology sentiments and clearly technology isn't always good for everyone," Altman wrote.

"But overall, I believe technological progress can make the future unbelievably good, for your family and mine."

OpenAI last month said it was valued at $852 billion after a funding round that raised $122 billion.

The figure reflects the surging costs of computing power and came amid lingering questions about whether OpenAI and rival companies can generate sufficient revenue to cover expenses.

ChatGPT claims the top position in consumer AI, with more than 900 million weekly active users and some 50 million subscribers.

Use of ChatGPT's online search engine has tripled over the course of a year, according to OpenAI.

hg/dw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
chatgpt openai sam altman artificial intelligence
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / OpenAI firebomber was trying to kill boss Sam Altman: prosecutors
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.