At least four people suffered injuries after a crowd surge turned chaotic during rapper OsamaSon’s concert in New York City on Thursday, November 19.

At least four people suffered minor injuries when a crowd surged toward a merchandise booth during OsamaSon’s Nike-sponsored concert at New York’s Terminal 5. (OsamaSon/Instagram) more less

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The incident took place at Terminal 5, where concertgoers rushed towards the venue’s lobby to collect merchandise during the 23-year-old rapper’s Nike-sponsored performance. According to reports by CBS New York and The Fader, the situation quickly escalated as attendees attempted to reach the merchandise booth.

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DJ’s announcement triggered crowd rush

{{^usCountry}} Footage obtained by the outlets reportedly captured the moments leading up to the incident. Shortly before the crowd surged forward, the rapper’s DJ encouraged attendees to head towards the merchandise area, telling them to “rush the merch booth” to receive an “exclusive gift,” PEOPLE reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Footage obtained by the outlets reportedly captured the moments leading up to the incident. Shortly before the crowd surged forward, the rapper’s DJ encouraged attendees to head towards the merchandise area, telling them to “rush the merch booth” to receive an “exclusive gift,” PEOPLE reported. {{/usCountry}}

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The announcement was followed by a rush of concertgoers towards the lobby, resulting in a chaotic scene.

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NYPD confirms four people suffered minor injuries

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told PEOPLE that officers witnessed a disorderly crowd leaving the concert venue.

According to the police department, four people sustained minor injuries during the incident.

“EMS transported two individuals to local hospitals in stable condition, while the remaining two refused medical attention on scene,” the NYPD spokesperson said.

Videos shared on X showed attendees screaming and struggling amid the commotion inside the venue's lobby. In one clip, several people appeared to be caught beneath the moving crowd as others attempted to get through the area.

A photograph circulating online also showed an individual being taken into an ambulance following the incident.

Concertgoer describes terrifying experience

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Markus Bodley, who attended the performance, recounted the frightening moments to CBS New York, describing how he became trapped beneath other concertgoers during the crowd surge.

“I was on the very bottom of the ground. People were stomping on me, crushing me. I felt air being pushed out of my lungs,” Bodley told the news outlet.

The incident left several attendees injured and raised concerns about crowd management at the Nike-sponsored event.

How OsamaSon event turned intense

According to The Fader, the venue opened its doors to concertgoers at 7 p.m. local time. However, the atmosphere inside reportedly became increasingly intense as the evening progressed. By approximately 8:20 p.m., some attendees were already leaving the crowd because of the intensity of the DJ's performance.

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OsamaSon, whose real name is Amari Middleton, took the stage at around 9:15 p.m. By then, conditions near the front of the audience had reportedly become so congested that fans struggled to move.

The Fader also reported that multiple concertgoers fainted during the performance, while one female attendee reportedly suffered a broken ankle amid the chaos.

Attendees describe frightening experience

One person who attended the show described the frightening experience to the outlet, saying, “It was insane. I couldn’t see; it was just a wall of people and obviously it was a lot of screaming, a lot of shouting. It was just utter chaos," People reported.

The attendee further explained that the situation became more confusing when a fire alarm sounded inside the venue.

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“Then the fire alarm goes off. Come to find out, a [water] pipe burst. There was water gushing somewhere in the venue. So the fire alarm goes off and now security is pressing people, telling them like, ‘get the f--k out,” the concertgoer recalled.

Meanwhile, the New York Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that no arrests had been made in connection with the incident as of the time of reporting.