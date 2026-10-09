Who is Oscar Belgal? 5 things on New York City man shot by ICE agents in Marble Hill; Mayor Mamdani vows action

Oscar Belgal has been identified as the man shot in New York City, in Marble Hill, by ICE agents . Mayor Zohran Mamdani vowed to take action against the federal agency, in the wake of the shooting.

Belgal was identified by NBC News, which cited law enforcement sources and past court records. Here's all you need to know about Oscar Belgal.

Who is Oscar Belgal? 5 things to know Belgal, 28, was surrounded by federal agents while his five-year-old was in his car, in the Marble Hill neighborhood on October 8. The child was physically unharmed in the incident. A DHS statement on the shooting, without identifying Belgal, noted that he was “a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic with a prior criminal conviction for grand larceny, and multiple prior arrests for assault, robbery, possession of drugs, and weapons possession.” The DHS said Belgal was associated with the Trinitarios gang, which had brutally shot a CBP agent last year. The DHS further said Belgal ‘was arrested by the NYPD on December 7, 2023, but was released into the community a few days later’. As per NBC News Belgal was apparently in a vehicle when at least one ICE officer opened fire. Two sources told the publication that Belgal had tried to ‘ram his vehicle’ into ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers who opened fire. A law enforcement official also told NBC News that Belgal has an open drug case. Also Read | Who is Jill Fields? Ex-FBI whistleblower alleges Trump admin pushed for probe into LA's anti-ICE protestors

Belgal is now at ‘a nearby hospital and is currently conscious and receiving medical attention,’ the New York Police Department shared in a statement.