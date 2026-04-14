Ottawa tornado warning: Massive supercell in Pomona moving towards Ottawa County; check path, videos

A massive supercell was reported over Pomona in Franklin County, Kansas, which is moving east towards Ottawa, in Ottawa County. A tornado warning has been issued for most of Ottawa and nearby areas and residents have been asked to seek shelter.

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As the supercell moved east into Ottawa, a tornado was confirmed at 15th and Eisenhower Road at 7:40pm local time, Fox 4 Kansas City meteorologist, Jacob Lanier reported. Power flashes were reported in the tornado, Lanier said, suggesting that the tornado may have affected power lines.

Pomona residents shared videos of the supercell and a potential tornado as it was moving into Ottawa. Here's a video:

Ottawa tornado path: Franklin to Ottawa

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{{^usCountry}} The tornado was first spotted in eastern Franklin County, on the outskirts of Pomona and Greenwood, along the border with Ottawa County. Moving east, it entered the Ottawa, with the first confirmed tornado being spotted near Ottawa University. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tornado was first spotted in eastern Franklin County, on the outskirts of Pomona and Greenwood, along the border with Ottawa County. Moving east, it entered the Ottawa, with the first confirmed tornado being spotted near Ottawa University. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The tornado is expected to move further northeast, affecting areas like Norwood and Le Loup. Areas further east, such as Wellsville, Edgerton and up north in Baldwin City are not at risk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tornado is expected to move further northeast, affecting areas like Norwood and Le Loup. Areas further east, such as Wellsville, Edgerton and up north in Baldwin City are not at risk. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pete Mundo of KCMATalkRadio shared a video from Johnson County, which lies east on the edge of Ottawa County. In the video "lightning, calm, light breeze… combined with yellow/green skies," Mundo wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pete Mundo of KCMATalkRadio shared a video from Johnson County, which lies east on the edge of Ottawa County. In the video "lightning, calm, light breeze… combined with yellow/green skies," Mundo wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Several Parts Of Kansas And Missouri Under Tornado Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of eastern Kansas until 11:00pm CDT Monday as severe storms move through the region. Areas under the watch include Kansas City, Lawrence, Baldwin City, Ottawa, Paola, Osage City, Emporia, Burlington, Garnett, and Butler.

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Also read: Kankakee tornado: Videos show large twister near Aroma Park, Illinois; possible damage threat

The alert warns that a couple of tornadoes are possible, along with scattered hail up to apple size and wind gusts reaching 70 mph. It could lead to damage to buildings, vehicles, and power lines.

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The watch area covers a large population of nearly 2 million people, along with hundreds of schools and hospitals, the NWS noted.

Residents have been asked to follow weather updates and be prepared to take shelter quickly if warnings are issued.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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