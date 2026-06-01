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Outgoing chair Jerome Powell defends US Federal Reserve independence

In his second term in power, Trump has frequently criticized and insulted Powell, alleging he was too slow to lower interest rates.

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 06:59 am IST
AFP |
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Outgoing US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Sunday delivered a staunch defense of the need for the central bank to maintain independence and credibility, as it comes under assault from President Donald Trump.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in Washington, D.C..(Reuters)

"Like many other institutions, the Fed has been undergoing a stress test," he said as he accepted an award from the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.

"If any administration finds a way to remove Fed officials over policy differences, then future administrations will do so as well," Powell said, in a barely veiled reference to the Trump administration's attempt to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook.

"The public would lose faith that the central bank will make decisions based only on what's best for all Americans."

In his second term in power, Trump has frequently criticized and insulted Powell, alleging he was too slow to lower interest rates.

Trump's Justice Department went so far as to pursue criminal charges against the Fed chair over a building renovation project. The probe was eventually dropped to smooth the path towards Powell's successor being confirmed by the Senate.

Trump has welcomed Warsh's taking over the Fed after a protracted and divisive Senate confirmation process and hosted a lavish ceremony at the White House for his swearing-in.

"The renewal and change is good, and I think we are going to see a new sheriff in town," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday.

Also given the award on Sunday were "The People of the Twin Cities of Minnesota," in recognition of "risking their lives to protect their neighbors and immigrant community members from an unprecedented federal law enforcement operation," the foundation said.

Trump ordered a massive surge of immigration enforcement operations in the "twin cities" of St Paul and Minneapolis earlier this year, resulting in widespread demonstrations and the killings of at least two US citizen protesters and one migrant.

aha/sla/dw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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