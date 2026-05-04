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Outgoing Indian envoy meets Bangladesh FM, discusses bilateral ties

Outgoing Indian envoy meets Bangladesh FM, discusses bilateral ties

Published on: May 04, 2026 04:54 pm IST
PTI |
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Dhaka, India's outgoing envoy Pranay Verma called on Bangladesh Foreign Minister Kahlilur Rahman here on Monday and they reviewed developments and expressed optimism over the future direction of the bilateral relations.

Outgoing Indian envoy meets Bangladesh FM, discusses bilateral ties

High Commissioner Verma paid a farewell call on the foreign minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka, the state-owned BSS news agency reported, citing a release issued by the Indian mission.

During the meeting, they "reviewed ongoing bilateral developments and expressed optimism over the future direction of Bangladesh-India relations," it said.

Both sides expressed confidence that the partnership would continue to grow, driven by the new capabilities and evolving aspirations of both nations, according to the state media.

Verma reaffirmed India's commitment to work closely with the people and government of Bangladesh to further strengthen people-centric cooperation across all sectors in line with the development priorities of both countries and on the basis of mutual interest and mutual benefit.

Verma thanked the foreign minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their consistent cooperation in advancing relations between India and Bangladesh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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