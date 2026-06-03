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Over 200,000 people paid $100k H-1B visa fee to process applications faster

US Homeland Security Secretary Markeayne Mullin said that paying the additional fee allowed applicants to have the applications processed in roughly 15 days.

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 12:00 pm IST
By Shashank Mattoo
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Over 200,000 people have opted to pay the $100,000 H-1B visa application fee in order to receive faster processing of their applications, said US Homeland Security Secretary Markeayne Mullin on Tuesday. Speaking at a Senate hearing related to his department, Mullin stated that paying the additional fee had allowed applicants to have the applications processed in roughly 15 days.

The rest of the roughly 80,000 applicants had to go through a process lasting approximately 7.5 months.(Representational Image)

“We had 286,000 applicants a year to date for the H-1B visas. Out of those, over 200,000 of them paid the $100,000 to be able to come in, because it allows us to process them in a little bit faster manner. In fact, when we do that, we're able to process them in about 15 days, because we're able to throw stuff out,” Mullin said in response to a question from Maine Senator Susan Collins.

Mullin added that the rest of the roughly 80,000 applicants had to go through a process lasting approximately 7.5 months in order to gain an exemption to the visa application fee.

Mullin’s responses came after Senator Collins highlighted how the $100,000 H1B visa application fee had made it harder for a hospital in rural Maine to hire a surgeon. Collins urged Mullin to consider exemptions to the visa fee where a rural community was able to demonstrate that no other medical professionals were available.

Over 70% of approved H1B visas go to professionals from India.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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