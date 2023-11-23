Over two thousand brownie trays recalled from 14 US States over allergy fears

Dianne's Fine Desserts, a beloved Massachusetts-based dessert retailer, has voluntarily recalled 2,048 trays of Sienna Bakery Chocolate Decadent Brownies from 14 states due to an "inadvertent mislabeling." The omission of an allergy warning has raised concerns as it failed to declare the presence of peanuts in the product.

Massachusetts-based dessert retailer recalls chocolate brownies due to mislabeling and absence of peanut warning.(Unsplash)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products." Peanut allergies, particularly common among children, affect about 4.6 million Americans, with over 800,000 cases developing in adulthood.

The recall was initiated after a customer complaint highlighted the absence of peanut warnings on the packaging. The affected brownies, distributed by Gordon Food Service with lot code 23243, made their way to food service operators in 14 states, including Arkansas, Florida, New York, and Tennessee.

Fortunately, no adverse reactions have been reported to date. The FDA clarified that the voluntary recall was a precautionary measure, aiming to prevent potential health risks associated with undisclosed allergens. The severity of peanut allergies, ranging from anaphylaxis to milder symptoms like vomiting and hives, underscores the importance of accurate labeling.

This incident follows a recent nationwide recall of egg custard pies due to mislabeled packages potentially containing coconut pies instead. Undeclared allergens in desserts are garnering attention, urging consumers to remain vigilant about product labels.

A 1999 study indicated that peanut allergies affected 1.1 percent of the U.S. population, whereas recent data suggests a notable increase to 2.9 percent among adults. This alarming trend emphasizes the need for heightened awareness and stringent quality control measures in the food industry to ensure consumer safety.

