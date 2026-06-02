Owain Rhys Davies cause of death: What happened to Twin Peaks and The OA actor?

Owain Rhys Davies, recognized for his role in Twin Peaks, has tragically passed away at the age of 44.

Owain Rhys Davies, recognized for his performance in Twin Peaks, has died at 44. His career spanned the 2000s, with roles in The OA and Alice Through The Looking Glass. (X@TPUKEvents)

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The Welsh actor's career dates back to the 2000s, but he is most notably remembered for his portrayal of Agent Wilson in David Lynch's 2017 reboot of Twin Peaks, where he appeared in three episodes. Additionally, he featured in an episode of the science fiction series The OA and lent his voice to a character in the 2016 sequel Alice Through The Looking Glass, which starred Johnny Depp.

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Owain Rhys Davies' cause of death

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{{^usCountry}} The specific cause of Davies' death has not yet been revealed. However, a statement from his family indicated that he died “naturally.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The specific cause of Davies' death has not yet been revealed. However, a statement from his family indicated that he died “naturally.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Sunday, May 31, Davies' brother, Rhodri, announced the news via Instagram, accompanied by a photograph of the actor. The caption stated: “It is with profound sadness that my father and I share the news that my brother, Owain, has passed away. This news will come as a great shock to many. While there are still questions that remain unanswered regarding the circumstances of his death, our understanding at this stage is that Owain passed suddenly, naturally, and peacefully.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday, May 31, Davies' brother, Rhodri, announced the news via Instagram, accompanied by a photograph of the actor. The caption stated: “It is with profound sadness that my father and I share the news that my brother, Owain, has passed away. This news will come as a great shock to many. While there are still questions that remain unanswered regarding the circumstances of his death, our understanding at this stage is that Owain passed suddenly, naturally, and peacefully.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The reach of Owain’s love, friendship, and generosity was vast. The outpouring of messages we have received over the past few days has been deeply moving and a testament to the impact he had on so many lives.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The reach of Owain’s love, friendship, and generosity was vast. The outpouring of messages we have received over the past few days has been deeply moving and a testament to the impact he had on so many lives.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Owain was fortunate enough to have more than one family. Alongside his biological one, he built extraordinary, family-like bonds with many of his closest friends, colleagues, and loved ones. I am incredibly proud that, while he was my brother, he was also a brother to so many others. We know that this loss will be felt by a great many people, and we take comfort in knowing how loved he was.”

“We will try and share further information in due course as we learn more and begin making arrangements. In the meantime, we kindly ask for some privacy as we come to terms with this devastating loss and support one another through the days ahead. Thank you for your kindness, your messages, and for keeping Owain in your thoughts.”

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Among the tributes paid to Davies was Ruth Connell, a star from Supernatural, who spoke about her friend's talent in a post on Instagram. “It took a genius like David Lynch to give Owain such a well deserved break on screen in the USA. Although Owain’s body of work speaks for itself, he was just getting started. The size of his heart was enormous – which I saved for last as it’s the most important trait of all.”

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He is survived by his father, Conway and brother, Rhodri. Their mother had passed away in May 2021.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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