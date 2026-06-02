Jay Silva cause of death: What happened to two-time UFC veteran?

Jay Silva, a seasoned mixed martial artist who fought for organizations such as the UFC, Bellator MMA, KSW, and others, has died at the age of 45, as reported by News.Az, referencing MY MMA News. Jay Silva, aged 45, has died. The mixed martial artist fought for UFC, Bellator MMA, and others. Fame MMA announced his death, but the cause is currently unknown. (FAME MMA)

At this moment, no cause of death has been disclosed.

The announcement of Silva's death was made by Fame MMA, the promotion where he last competed, on Monday.

“With immense sadness, we inform you of the death of FAME athlete Jay Silvy. Jay brought great joy, positive emotions, and the professionalism of a true athlete through his performances. He will forever remain a part of our federation's history!” FAME MMA wrote.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Jay's loved ones, family, and friends. Rest in peace!”

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