Pacoima plane crash videos: Scary footage from Van Nuys captures tragic San Fernando Valley accident; watch

A small plane crashed near the Pacoima and Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley region on Monday afternoon. The airplane went down in the parking lot of a store, pulling down power wires, and immediately erupting into flames after the plane crash.

Representational.

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NBC 7 Los Angeles reported that the aircraft was a 2007 Cessna 172S Skyhawk. The pilot inside the plane was rescued with injuries but spoke to first responders and is believed to be stable.

Here's a video of the incident shared on the Citizen app:

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{{^usCountry}} The NBC report noted that the aircraft was registered to a local flight school. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NBC report noted that the aircraft was registered to a local flight school. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The store in question belongs to O'Reilly Auto Parts on the intersection of Ralston Avenue and Van Nuys Boulevard. But the crashed airplane did not hit any cars, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The store in question belongs to O'Reilly Auto Parts on the intersection of Ralston Avenue and Van Nuys Boulevard. But the crashed airplane did not hit any cars, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here's another video of the crash shared by KTLA: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's another video of the crash shared by KTLA: {{/usCountry}}

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Pacoima is a neighborhood in the northeastern San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles.

This story is being updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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