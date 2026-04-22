Lahore, The life and contributions of Bhai Ram Singh, one of the most distinguished architects of 19th century India, has been documented by two Pakistani academics, who on Wednesday described him as "a pivotal figure in the cultural and architectural history of Punjab."

Pak academics document Bhai Ram Singh's legacy that shaped key architectural landmarks in Lahore

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Prof Pervaiz Vandal and Prof Sajida Vandal have brought out a 'Special Amritsar Edition' of their book titled "The Raj, Lahore and Bhai Ram Singh."

The edition traces the remarkable journey of Bhai Ram Singh whose work bridged indigenous design traditions and colonial influences. His contributions to architecture, education, and craftsmanship remain central to understanding the shared cultural heritage of the region, the duo said.

"Bhai Ram Singh's legacy shaped key institutions and architectural landmarks, particularly in Lahore, establishing him as a pivotal figure in the cultural and architectural history of Punjab," Sajida Vandal said in a statement.

She said an inaugural ceremony for the Amritsar Edition of "The Raj, Lahore and Bhai Ram Singh" would be held in Amritsar on Wednesday.

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{{^usCountry}} "Bhai Ram Singh's work represents a synthesis of tradition and innovation that transcends present-day boundaries. Revisiting his legacy is essential for reconnecting with a shared cultural past that continues to shape our identities," said Vandal, who retired as principal of National College of Arts Lahore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Bhai Ram Singh's work represents a synthesis of tradition and innovation that transcends present-day boundaries. Revisiting his legacy is essential for reconnecting with a shared cultural past that continues to shape our identities," said Vandal, who retired as principal of National College of Arts Lahore. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She said the book presents the real picture of Bhai Ram Singh's creative legacy and that those who love Lahore should read the book as it is the story of Lahore's golden past too. She stressed that the book is a must read for students of history, architects and design. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said the book presents the real picture of Bhai Ram Singh's creative legacy and that those who love Lahore should read the book as it is the story of Lahore's golden past too. She stressed that the book is a must read for students of history, architects and design. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bhai Ram Singh was a pioneering architect and master craftsman in British India, whose masterpieces define the Indo-Saracenic style in Lahore and Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhai Ram Singh was a pioneering architect and master craftsman in British India, whose masterpieces define the Indo-Saracenic style in Lahore and Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bhai Ram Singh hailed from a Ramgarhia family from eastern Punjab. He carried the legacy of his family and proved his talent at an early age, Vandal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhai Ram Singh hailed from a Ramgarhia family from eastern Punjab. He carried the legacy of his family and proved his talent at an early age, Vandal said. {{/usCountry}}

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In 1873, he stunned everyone by repairing the damaged leg of a piano of Amritsar deputy commissioner's wife to her entire satisfaction.

This incident brought Bhai Ram Singh to Lahore and an association with John Lockwood Kipling resulted into a creative partnership.

Bhai Ram Singh competed with English engineers, architects and earned recognition for his innovative pattern and designs, she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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