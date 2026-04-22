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Pak academics document Bhai Ram Singh's legacy that shaped key architectural landmarks in Lahore

Pak academics document Bhai Ram Singh's legacy that shaped key architectural landmarks in Lahore

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 05:52 pm IST
PTI |
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Lahore, The life and contributions of Bhai Ram Singh, one of the most distinguished architects of 19th century India, has been documented by two Pakistani academics, who on Wednesday described him as "a pivotal figure in the cultural and architectural history of Punjab."

Pak academics document Bhai Ram Singh's legacy that shaped key architectural landmarks in Lahore

Prof Pervaiz Vandal and Prof Sajida Vandal have brought out a 'Special Amritsar Edition' of their book titled "The Raj, Lahore and Bhai Ram Singh."

The edition traces the remarkable journey of Bhai Ram Singh whose work bridged indigenous design traditions and colonial influences. His contributions to architecture, education, and craftsmanship remain central to understanding the shared cultural heritage of the region, the duo said.

"Bhai Ram Singh's legacy shaped key institutions and architectural landmarks, particularly in Lahore, establishing him as a pivotal figure in the cultural and architectural history of Punjab," Sajida Vandal said in a statement.

She said an inaugural ceremony for the Amritsar Edition of "The Raj, Lahore and Bhai Ram Singh" would be held in Amritsar on Wednesday.

In 1873, he stunned everyone by repairing the damaged leg of a piano of Amritsar deputy commissioner's wife to her entire satisfaction.

This incident brought Bhai Ram Singh to Lahore and an association with John Lockwood Kipling resulted into a creative partnership.

Bhai Ram Singh competed with English engineers, architects and earned recognition for his innovative pattern and designs, she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
lahore punjab
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