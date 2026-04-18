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Pak Army chief Munir concludes three-day Iran visit

Pak Army chief Munir concludes three-day Iran visit

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 01:26 pm IST
PTI |
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Islamabad, Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has concluded his three-day visit to Iran as part of Islamabad's efforts to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran.

Pak Army chief Munir concludes three-day Iran visit

Munir, who was heading a high-level delegation to Iran, landed in Tehran on Wednesday, becoming the first foreign military leader to visit the country since a two-week ceasefire was agreed between Iran and the US on April 8.

During the visit, Munir held discussions with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian and also met with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

He also met the Commander of Khatam ul Anbiya Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also part of the Pakistani delegation.

The Inter-Services Public Relations , in a statement, said the discussions were "focused upon bringing sustainable peace to the region, with particular emphasis on the evolving regional security environment, ongoing diplomatic engagements, and collaborative measures aimed at promoting enduring peace and stability in the region".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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