Islamabad, Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has concluded his three-day visit to Iran as part of Islamabad's efforts to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran.

Pak Army chief Munir concludes three-day Iran visit

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Munir, who was heading a high-level delegation to Iran, landed in Tehran on Wednesday, becoming the first foreign military leader to visit the country since a two-week ceasefire was agreed between Iran and the US on April 8.

During the visit, Munir held discussions with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian and also met with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

He also met the Commander of Khatam ul Anbiya Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also part of the Pakistani delegation.

The Inter-Services Public Relations , in a statement, said the discussions were "focused upon bringing sustainable peace to the region, with particular emphasis on the evolving regional security environment, ongoing diplomatic engagements, and collaborative measures aimed at promoting enduring peace and stability in the region".

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{{^usCountry}} Munir stressed the need for "dialogue, de-escalation, and peaceful resolution of outstanding issues through sustained diplomatic engagements", the ISPR said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Munir stressed the need for "dialogue, de-escalation, and peaceful resolution of outstanding issues through sustained diplomatic engagements", the ISPR said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Pakistan Army chief expressed "deep appreciation" for the "warm hospitality" extended by Iran during the delegation's visit, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Pakistan Army chief expressed "deep appreciation" for the "warm hospitality" extended by Iran during the delegation's visit, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The visit reflects Pakistan's unwavering resolve to facilitate a negotiated settlement to the Middle East conflict and to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region," the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The visit reflects Pakistan's unwavering resolve to facilitate a negotiated settlement to the Middle East conflict and to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region," the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pakistan has started preparing to host the second round of high-stakes talks between the US and Iran during the next week, officials said on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pakistan has started preparing to host the second round of high-stakes talks between the US and Iran during the next week, officials said on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan over the weekend aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks ended without any agreement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan over the weekend aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks ended without any agreement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ceasefire between the US and Iran is set to expire on April 22. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ceasefire between the US and Iran is set to expire on April 22. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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