Islamabad, Pakistan on Tuesday responded to alleged unprovoked aggression by the Afghan Taliban and attacks by the TTP along the border, according to a media report.

Pak Army targets Afghan Taliban posts in retaliatory fire along border

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The reported clashes came after a pause in Operation Ghazab Lil Haq, launched by Pakistan on Feb 26 in response to attacks on border posts by the Afghan Taliban.

Citing security sources, The Express Tribune newspaper reported that Afghan Taliban and "Fitna al-Khawarij" were targeted in the retaliatory fire by the Pakistan Army.

The term "Fitna al-Khawarij" is used by the state for militants belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan .

"The Pakistan Army, in the Chaman sector, effectively targeted and destroyed multiple Afghan Taliban posts," the sources said.

"Afghan Taliban positions at Sarshan, Al-Marjan, Edhi Post, a vehicle and other installations were also successfully targeted," they added.

The sources said Operation Ghazab Lil Haq would continue until all assigned objectives are achieved.

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{{^usCountry}} On April 15, three civilians, including two children, were killed and three others injured in alleged shelling by Afghan Taliban forces in a border area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district, according to state media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On April 15, three civilians, including two children, were killed and three others injured in alleged shelling by Afghan Taliban forces in a border area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district, according to state media. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The incident marked a renewed episode of cross-border tensions after a gap of over a month following the launch of Operation Ghazab Lil Haq. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident marked a renewed episode of cross-border tensions after a gap of over a month following the launch of Operation Ghazab Lil Haq. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pakistan and Afghanistan have witnessed intermittent hostilities along the frontier, which intensified after reported Afghan action in response to Pakistani airstrikes targeting militant positions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pakistan and Afghanistan have witnessed intermittent hostilities along the frontier, which intensified after reported Afghan action in response to Pakistani airstrikes targeting militant positions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The tensions briefly eased during a ceasefire on Eid-ul-Fitr on March 21. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tensions briefly eased during a ceasefire on Eid-ul-Fitr on March 21. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The escalation follows a series of tit-for-tat actions over the past year. Pakistan has maintained that TTP leaders operate from Afghan territory, an allegation denied by Kabul. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The escalation follows a series of tit-for-tat actions over the past year. Pakistan has maintained that TTP leaders operate from Afghan territory, an allegation denied by Kabul. {{/usCountry}}

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Tensions had also risen after a series of explosions in Kabul on October 9 last year, followed by cross-border exchanges that caused casualties and infrastructure damage on both sides. Border crossings were closed on October 12, 2025, leading to suspension of trade, the Express Tribune report said.

Tensions also surged after a series of explosions in Kabul on October 9 last year.

Taliban forces subsequently targeted areas along Pakistan's border, prompting Islamabad to respond with cross-border shelling.

The exchanges caused casualties and infrastructure damage on both sides and led to the suspension of trade after border crossings were closed on October 12, 2025.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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