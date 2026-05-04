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Pak foreign minister discusses regional situation with Iranian counterpart

Pak foreign minister discusses regional situation with Iranian counterpart

Published on: May 04, 2026 02:40 pm IST
PTI |
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Islamabad, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar discussed the situation in West Asia and Islamabad's diplomatic efforts for peace and stability in the region with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araqchi, officials here said on Monday.

Pak foreign minister discusses regional situation with Iranian counterpart

Dar and Araqchi held a telephonic conversation late Sunday night, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"The discussion focused on the regional situation and Pakistan's ongoing diplomatic efforts for peace and stability in the region," it said.

Araghchi appreciated Pakistan's constructive role and its mediation efforts between the concerned parties.

Dar, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to promoting constructive engagement, underscoring that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path toward peaceful resolution of issues and achieving lasting peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The development comes after US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he was reviewing a fresh Iranian proposal aimed at ending the conflict, while expressing scepticism about the prospects of a deal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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