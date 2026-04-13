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Pak PM Shehbaz says 'full efforts' going on to resolve US-Iran conflict

Pak PM Shehbaz says 'full efforts' going on to resolve US-Iran conflict

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 08:31 pm IST
PTI |
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Islamabad, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that "full efforts" were going on to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran following the direct talks between the two sides.

Pak PM Shehbaz says 'full efforts' going on to resolve US-Iran conflict

Prime Minister Shehbaz, who was praised by the US and Iran for his role in the talks along with Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, also said that the two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran "still stands."

The 21-hour talks between the US and Iran on Saturday were the first of their kind since 1979 due to the involvement of top-level officials from both sides. The two sides, however, failed to secure a lasting peace deal to end hostilities following their talks in Pakistan over the weekend.

US President Donald Trump has announced the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz from Monday in a bid to cripple Iran's oil supplies to China and other countries, amid a deepening global energy crisis.

He also talked about the structure of the Islamabad talks, which were held both in an indirect and direct format.

The premier said God granted Pakistan an opportunity to mediate between the two sides that "were not ready even to see each other for 47 years". Both sides expressed gratitude to Pakistan and lauded Pakistani leadership "for playing a brotherly role," he said.

"It was the first time that the two delegations sat face-to-face. I am a witness to it," he said, adding that the process went on continuously for 21 hours.

The prime minister also said Pakistan worked day and night to bring the two sides to the table, and it was due to its efforts that the ceasefire between the parties was still holding.

"That is why I believe that the Islamabad peace talks were a historic event," he said.

The prime minister appreciated Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Munir and their teams for their role in the Islamabad talks.

He especially lauded Munir and his team, who made it possible for Pakistan to broker a two-week ceasefire.

He said that the Field Marshal and his team spent sleepless nights, adding that there were moments when matters were close to falling apart, but then they were resolved.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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