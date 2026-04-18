Palomar fire update: Vegetation fire in Wildomar sparks evacuation notices; scary videos emerge

A vegetation fire broke out in Wildomar, California on Friday. It was dubbed the Palomar Fire and was located at the 21000 Block of Palomar St, as per Watch Duty.

An evacuation order was issued for parts as the Palomar fire raged on. Image foe representational purposes.

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The fire is at three acres at the time of writing and it has a continued moderate rate of spread and an immediate structure threat, as per reports. The vegetation fire also prompted evacuation orders.

“Evacuation Orders have been requested for Zone: WDR-1939 and Evacuation Warnings have been requested for Zones: WDR-1943 & WDR-1880,” the report noted. A later update noted that the orders had been issued. A further evacuation warning was also issued and it read “Evacuation Warnings have been issued for Zones: WDR-1943 & WDR-1880.”

An update from Watch Duty noted that forward progression had been stopped and any threats to structures nearby were taken care of.

The Riverside County Fire Department shared a photo of the map. “Firefighter are on-scene of a quarter acre burning in light grass,” they wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Palomar Fire: Scary videos emerge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Palomar Fire: Scary videos emerge {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Visuals from the Palomar Fire showed a massive vegetation blaze, and the ongoing efforts to bring it under control. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visuals from the Palomar Fire showed a massive vegetation blaze, and the ongoing efforts to bring it under control. {{/usCountry}}

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Another person shared photos of the blaze.

They noted that a helicopter had been requested, which Watch Duty also reported. News of the wildfire also sparked concerns in nearby Murrieta.

“We are aware of smoke seen north of Murrieta due to a vegetation fire located in Wildomar from the #PalomarFire. MURRIETA FIRE & RESCUE is assisting our CAL- Fire partners on this incident. There is no active fire within Murrieta city limits at this time,” they wrote.

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“Wildfires can develop and change rapidly, and it is essential to monitor your local fire, police, and city social media accounts,” they added.

One person shared photos of the blaze as well.

“Brush Fire in Wildomar,” the individual wrote. When the blaze had begun it was around 1/4 acre in grass with structures threatened in 5 mins and a potential for 15 acres, Watch Duty reported. Three additional units were requested at the time to help deal with the situation.

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(This story is being updated)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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