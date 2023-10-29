Georgia hotel fines mom for 'badly behaved' kids, internet divided over child policing

Kyle and Lyndsey Landmann had visited the Toccoa restaurant in Blue Ridge, Georgia a few weeks ago when they were charged $50 extra on their bill due to an ‘unable to parent’ surcharge that the restaurant had in their policy.

Well, it wasn't just this one family, many other Google reviews have blasted the quality of service of the restaurant and the owner's attitude.

They were informed after their meal by the owner of the restaurant, that it was because their children were being ‘too loud’ and ‘running around.’

Kyle took to Google to leave a review of the restaurant saying he was ‘disappointed by the experience’

‘The owner came out and told me he was adding $50 to my bill because of my children’s behaviour,' he wrote.

‘My kids watched a tablet until the food arrived, ate their food and my wife took them outside while I waited and paid the bill.’

The Florida couple was there with their three young boys and four other families. Eleven children sat at the table, ages three to eight years old.

'The kids were sitting at one end of the table and being so good,” said Lindsey. ‘I even commented halfway through the meal, “I can’t believe how well-behaved they are.”’

After dessert, some of the parents took their children to the water, when the restaurant owner Tim Richter,61, approached she added. The owner told them about the additional charge on the menu which reads: ‘Adult surcharge: For adults unable to parent.’

‘I was like, “They were quite the whole time.” He got in our faces and told us that we belonged at Burger King and not at his restaurant. We asked to speak to the owner and he said he was the owner.’

While Tim declined to appear on camera, he told Channel 2 News that he implemented the surcharge during the pandemic and had never charged anyone until a family visited whose nine children were ‘running all over the restaurant.’

He said he never charged the family, only gave them a warning and added: ‘We want parents to be parents.’

'We were three adults, two children and our 4mo baby and since we entered to the place they gave us a bad look,' read one review.

'Later my wife was rocking the baby (not crying, just to make him sleep) and this "manager" told her that you don’t do that in a fancy restaurant (of course this is not a fancy restaurant) and later moved our stroller in a bad way,' added another.

One woman who claimed to have been at the restaurant wrote: 'I also have been on the waitress side of this. Your $5 tip isn’t worth the headache of listening to your kid scream, throw food, or trash on the floor table or at someone. Why not control your child! Or eat at HOME!'

