Parents arrested in Alabama for hiding son's cadaver in backyard Freezer

A couple from Alabama is facing charges of abusing a corpse after they allegedly hid their 19-year-old son’s dead body in a freezer. The body was discovered by the new owners of the house where the couple used to live.

The mugshot of Karen Tysinger Halstead (The Henry County Jail)

On Sunday, in Jack, Alabama, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Shane Halstead, aged 44, and Karen Tysinger Halstead, aged 42. They were subsequently transported to the Henry County Jail and charged with a single count of Abuse of a Corpse. The following day, Judge James Peterson set their bond at $175,000 each.

The mugshot of Karen Tysinger Halstead (The Henry County Jail)

The sheriff’s office said that they received a call at 11:37 a.m. on Sunday and found the decomposed body of Logan Michael Halstead, the couple’s son, in a freezer outside of their former residence at 296 Bradford Drive. The body was wrapped in a plastic bag, blankets, a shower curtain and cardboard.

The sheriff’s office revealed that Logan had spina bifida and was receiving disability benefits from the Social Security Administration. The authorities stated that the body had been stored in the freezer since late August, and pending the results of the autopsy, the parents may be subject to potential murder charges.

The remains were dispatched to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for a thorough examination.

“This incident is a very tragic situation and our agency is committed to finding out the truth. The investigation is still ongoing and information will continue to be released as the case progresses,” Sheriff Eric Blankenship said in a press release.

The couple’s two other children, 13-year-old twin boys, were placed in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

According to local media reports, Michael allegedly tried to conceal his son’s death from his wife and their other children. He moved his family into a hotel room after putting Logan in the freezer. He also called the Headland Police Department on Oct. 11 and confessed that he had hidden his son’s body, but the officers did not find it when they searched the property.

In court, Michael claimed that his wife was unaware of what he had done, but the authorities said they believe she knew about it before they were arrested.

If you have concerns about child abuse, please reach out to the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline by dialing 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453. You can also visit www.childhelp.org. Rest assured, all calls are both toll-free and confidential. This hotline operates around the clock and offers support in over 170 languages.

