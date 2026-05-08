...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Pat Caputo cause of death: What happened to the Detroit reporter? Details on cancer battle

Veteran Detroit reporter Pat Caputo has died at 67 after battling cancer for years, his family confirmed on social media. 

Updated on: May 08, 2026 01:43 am IST
By Shamik Banerjee
Advertisement

Pat Caputo, long-time reporter from Detroit, Michigan, has passed away at the age of 67 after years of battling cancer. Caputo's death was confirmed by his family on social media. However, a cause of death was not announced.

Pat Caputo, longtime Metro Detroit journalist, has passed away.(Pat Caputo on Instagram)

However, Caputo had revealed in January this year that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He had described the diagnosis as "basically a death sentence." He did not reveal then if his diagnosis was recent or if he had been dealing with pancreatic cancer for a while then.

A post shared on the X account on Caputo read: “Today May 7th we lost Pat to cancer. Pat was surrounded by his family. Thank you for all your support. The Caputo family.”

This is a breaking news.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

death us news donald trump
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Pat Caputo cause of death: What happened to the Detroit reporter? Details on cancer battle
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.