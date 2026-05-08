Pat Caputo cause of death: What happened to the Detroit reporter? Details on cancer battle
Veteran Detroit reporter Pat Caputo has died at 67 after battling cancer for years, his family confirmed on social media.
Pat Caputo, long-time reporter from Detroit, Michigan, has passed away at the age of 67 after years of battling cancer. Caputo's death was confirmed by his family on social media. However, a cause of death was not announced.
However, Caputo had revealed in January this year that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He had described the diagnosis as "basically a death sentence." He did not reveal then if his diagnosis was recent or if he had been dealing with pancreatic cancer for a while then.
A post shared on the X account on Caputo read: “Today May 7th we lost Pat to cancer. Pat was surrounded by his family. Thank you for all your support. The Caputo family.”
Caputo was a longtime sports journalist who worked as a radio host and reporter in the city's sports community. He has worked for the Oakland Press for more than three and a half decades while also appearing on 97.1 The Ticket show since the early 2000s. For a long time, he also contributed to WJBK-TV (Channel 2).
Caputo's Cancer Battle{{/usCountry}}
Caputo was a longtime sports journalist who worked as a radio host and reporter in the city's sports community. He has worked for the Oakland Press for more than three and a half decades while also appearing on 97.1 The Ticket show since the early 2000s. For a long time, he also contributed to WJBK-TV (Channel 2).
Caputo's Cancer Battle{{/usCountry}}
After Pat Caputo revealed that he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, his loyal fans and well-wishers filled social media with messages of encouragement. Days after making the announcement, on January 28, Caputo posted on X acknowledging the wishes that came for him.{{/usCountry}}
After Pat Caputo revealed that he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, his loyal fans and well-wishers filled social media with messages of encouragement. Days after making the announcement, on January 28, Caputo posted on X acknowledging the wishes that came for him.{{/usCountry}}
"Your prayers, support and kind words truly have lifted my spirits during this difficult time," Caputo wrote. "I read each comment on X and Facebook, and it warmed my heart and made me realize that I am blessed. Thank you so very, very much. God bless."{{/usCountry}}
"Your prayers, support and kind words truly have lifted my spirits during this difficult time," Caputo wrote. "I read each comment on X and Facebook, and it warmed my heart and made me realize that I am blessed. Thank you so very, very much. God bless."{{/usCountry}}
This is a breaking news.