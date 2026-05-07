Kyle Loftis update: ‘Family’ pays sweet tribute after 1320Video founder's death; ‘so many memories…’

Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320Video died on Tuesday night. The news has left many of his fans heartbroken. Amid this, his ‘family’ put out touching tributes. Kyle Loftis' demise is being mourned by many and a cause of death is not known. (X/@patinaresearch)

Loftis' demise was initially announced in a statement from the platform's representatives. “We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock. Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering… his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious. Let us pray that Kyle is in a better place,” it read.

A cause of death for Kyle Loftis has not been announced. Loftis was best known for bringing street and drag racing culture into the mainstream. His demise was mourned by many. “The motorsports community is mourning the passing of Kyle Loftis. RIP,” one person wrote. Another added “Rest in peace Kyle Loftis. Your impact on and in the car world will never be forgotten. You are missed and the world is colder for the loss.” Yet another said “Rest in peace, Kyle Loftis. Thank you for the memories, the passion, and the impact you left on the car community through 1320Video. Your work inspired millions and your legacy will never be forgotten.”

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It's not just fans of Loftis, but those he considered family as well.

Kyle Loftis' 'family' leave sweet message after death Loftis, on his Facebook profile had several people listed under his family. It is unclear if they are all biologically related. Michael T. Marnik is listed as son-in-law and Andrew Quirk is listed as son, on the profile. Both of them put out messages after Loftis' demise.

Marnik updated his profile picture and wrote “So many memories with you Kyle! I’m at a loss for words right now and heart broken. Words can’t explain how much you will be missed.” He followed this with a series of heart emoticons, out of which one was a broken heart, signifying loss.