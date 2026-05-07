Kyle Loftis's fans dig up final video before sudden death; pay sweet tributes to 1320Video founder

A video that appears to be among the last recorded ones from Kyle Loftis has gained traction online following the news of his sudden death. Loftis is best known as the founder of 1320Video, a popular street-racing and performance-car brand. The sudden passing of Kyle Loftis, founder of 1320Video, has left fans and the motorsport community in shock. (Kyle Loftis | LinkedIn )

According to a social media post released by the platform, Loftis passed away on Tuesday night. “We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock,” the post read.

The post continued, “Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering… his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious. Let us pray that Kyle is in a better place.”

Read more: Kyle Loftis cause of death update: What happened to 1320video founder? First details emerge

What does the last video on 1320Video show? Loftis built a significant following through 1320Video, which gained popularity for its documentation of underground racing scenes and high-speed automotive events. His work helped bring niche car culture into mainstream digital media, earning millions of viewers worldwide.

Many people were motivated by Loftis and 1320Video to buy a camera or construct an amazing vehicle. In the realm of motorsports, his influence will endure.

The last video of Loftis on 1320Video is from five days ago, in which Loftis is seen advertising one of the products available on his website, “Dragy & Dragy Pro.”

Fans were quick to find his video on the channel and pay sweet tribute to the videographer. A fan wrote under his video, “Man Kyle you will be missed more than you will know.”

Another fan wrote, “Rest in peace, Kyle, you inspired a generation of people to pursue their goals of automotive video journalism. Thank You!”