Patrick Clancy before and after children’s deaths: Lindsay Clancy, new wife Rachel Danis and his life-changing journeys

Patrick Clancy has rebuilt his life in New York after Lindsay Clancy killed their three children, Cora, Dawson and Callan, in January 2023. He divorced Lindsay, moved away from their Duxbury, Massachusetts, home and later married Dr. Rachel Danis, a reproductive specialist. He has also turned much of his focus toward remembering his children through the Heard Foundation, which he started with his sisters. The latest details about his life have emerged as Patrick testified in Lindsay’s murder trial in July 2026. He described his children, his marriage and the changes he saw in Lindsay before their deaths.

Who were Patrick and Lindsay Clancy before kid’s deaths?

Patrick Clancy’s life changed after Lindsay Clancy killed their children, leading to divorce, a new marriage with Rachel Danis and charity.. David L. Ryan/Pool via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

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Patrick and Lindsay married in December 2016 after meeting through Patrick’s sister and cousin. Their first child, Cora, was born in December 2017, followed by Dawson. The family later moved to Duxbury, where they bought a home and welcomed Callan in May 2022.

Patrick worked in tech sales, while Lindsay worked as a labor and delivery nurse. Their family life changed in late 2022, when Patrick said Lindsay’s mental health began to worsen.

During his July 2026 testimony, Patrick said, “Lindsay’s mental health started to deteriorate.”

On January 24, 2023, Patrick returned home and found that Lindsay had killed their three children and attempted to take her own life. Lindsay is now on trial for three counts of first-degree murder. Her defense says she was suffering from postpartum psychosis, while prosecutors argue that she should be held responsible for the killings.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Patrick Clancy and Dr. Rachel Danis complete relationship timeline: Dating, move to New York and marriage How did Patrick rebuild his life and marry Rachel Danis? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Patrick Clancy and Dr. Rachel Danis complete relationship timeline: Dating, move to New York and marriage How did Patrick rebuild his life and marry Rachel Danis? {{/usCountry}}

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In the years after the deaths, Patrick began making major changes to his life. He left Duxbury, moved to New York City and continued working in the tech industry. He also went through a divorce from Lindsay.

People reported that Patrick later married Dr. Rachel Danis in April 2026. Danis is a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist in New York. Their marriage was publicly disclosed shortly before Patrick took the stand in Lindsay’s trial.

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Patrick had also spoken about forgiveness soon after the children’s deaths. In a statement released days later, he wrote, “My family was the best thing that ever happened to me,” and added, “All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”

His relationship with Lindsay had clearly changed by the time he testified. Patrick told The New Yorker in an earlier interview that Lindsay had said she heard a voice telling her to kill the children. He recalled thinking, “She didn’t sound like my wife.”

Also Read: Lindsay Clancy trial: Actress Lisa Rinna claims ‘Patrick did it’ as explosive theory about children’s deaths emerges

How is Patrick Clancy keeping children’s memory alive?

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Patrick has also put his energy into the Heard Foundation, which he founded in 2024 with his sisters Erin Donahue and Laura Sullivan. The organisation was created in memory of Cora, Dawson and Callan and focuses on improving care for parents dealing with perinatal mental-health problems.

The foundation says it wants to build a dedicated treatment centre where parents can receive support and aims to make sure families do not face mental-health struggles alone.

Patrick returned to Duxbury in June 2025 for one of the foundation’s projects, helping volunteers build a playground near his former home. The playground carries the names of his three children.

When Patrick testified in July 2026, he also spoke about who his children were.

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“Cora was into princesses and she had a lot of friends. She just liked taking care of people,” he said.

He described Dawson as a child who “was into firefighters and trucks and liked the television show Paw Patrol.”

Of Callan, Patrick said, “was just a happy baby.”

The testimony brought Patrick back to the place where his family life had changed forever, while also showing how he has tried to keep his children’s memory at the centre of his life.