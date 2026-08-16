'Patrick Clancy's best friend Kyle Carney looks like him': New theory questions timeline of Lindsay Clancy killings

New conspiracy theories are gaining attention online around Patrick Clancy and his friend Kyle Carney, with social media users questioning the timeline of the killings and Patrick’s 5:24pm work email.

New social media theories are putting Patrick Clancy and his friend Kyle Carney under the spotlight. (Reuters, X/@cathyrusson)

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Lindsay Clancy has pleaded not guilty to killing her three children, 3-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan in January 2023. Her attorneys have argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was not criminally responsible when she strangled the children.

Prosecutors have argued that Lindsay carefully planned the killings while Patrick was away picking up takeout and medication.

What are people saying online about Patrick's friend?

Deep Dive What is the significance of the 5:24 PM email sent by Patrick Clancy during the trial? The 5:24 PM email sent by Patrick Clancy is significant as it sparked online speculation about his whereabouts and the timeline of events leading up to the killings, raising questions about how he could send the email while running errands. What theories are emerging about Kyle Carney's involvement in the Lindsay Clancy case? Emerging theories suggest that Kyle Carney, Patrick Clancy's best friend, may have impersonated him or played a role in the events of the evening of the killings, leading to discussions on social media about the possible manipulation of the timeline. How did Lindsay Clancy's mental health and medication contribute to the defense strategy in her trial? Lindsay Clancy's defense claims she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was excessively medicated, asserting these factors diminished her criminal responsibility for the tragic events leading to the deaths of her children.

A theory suggesting Patrick Clancy's best friend, Kyle Carney impersonated him has taken over social media discussions around the Lindsay Clancy trial. One user wrote on Facebook, “So Patrick Clancy's best friend looks a lot like him. What IF he had his best friend go to pick up the food, and go to CVS for him? Whole time Patrick was at his house. And thats how he was able to send an email from HIS HOUSE at the same time he was supposedly at 'the store'. ?? Mhmm. Lol maybe im reaching, but tell me what you think. ?”

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{{^usCountry}} Another user connected the theory to Patrick's current wife, writing, “Patrick Clancy and his best friend. #LindsayClancy and Patricks new wife. Patrick took off his boots when he first got home Lindsay allegedly described watching herself doing things and not being able to stop it. Interesting and creepy!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another user connected the theory to Patrick's current wife, writing, “Patrick Clancy and his best friend. #LindsayClancy and Patricks new wife. Patrick took off his boots when he first got home Lindsay allegedly described watching herself doing things and not being able to stop it. Interesting and creepy!” {{/usCountry}}

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Someone wrote, “His friend was his double on camera at the e store , the psychiatrist who gave her all the drugs was Patrick's mom's close friend . Also Patrick's dad was a police captain and why Patrick was never investigated. Lyndsey Clancy was outside in the snow and was at the body temp of81”

One user wrote, “The way Lindsay Clancy was crying in court today she DID NOT DO IT. Patrick Clancy did it with the help of his friend and trying to blame it on Lindsay because of her prior diagnosis”

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Also Read: How long was Patrick Clancy gone on the day of killings? Questions on role in deaths answered amid trial

What sparked the friend theory?

The theory stems from a work email sent by Patrick Clancy at 5:24pm on January 24, 2023, which has sparked buzz online.

The email was referenced during cross-examination in the murder trial of his wife, Lindsay Clancy. Social media users have questioned how the email was sent while Patrick was reportedly running errands, per the timeline established during his testimony leading some to speculate that a friend stood in for him.

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However, no inconsistency or wrongdoing, and no such friend-related claim, has been established by the court or the defense regarding the timeline or the email.

Also Read: What did Lindsay Clancy do for work? Inside her nursing career as her murder trial continues

What exactly was said in court about the email?

The email was referenced during Patrick Clancy's cross-examination by defense attorney Kevin Reddington, who displayed an exhibit showing an email sent to Patrick's work staff. Patrick confirmed it was dated January 24 at 5:24 pm, but said he was unsure if it was sent from his Microsoft Surface Pro, testifying, "It could have been sent from my iPhone." No court evidence has established that the email could only have been sent from a laptop, as modern email accounts can be accessed from phones, tablets, or computers.

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According to Patrick's testimony, he left home around 5:15 pm to get takeout and medication from CVS, telling the children, "I'll be right back." Surveillance showed him at CVS at 5:32pm, where he briefly called Lindsay, and at ThreeV Restaurant at 5:54pm. He returned home around 6:09pm and discovered the emergency.

Disclaimer: The claims and theories discussed in this article are circulating on social media and have not been independently verified by HT.com. These theories should not be treated as confirmed findings about Patrick Clancy, Kyle Carney or the Lindsay Clancy case.