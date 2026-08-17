Patrick Clancy's uncle was former Duxbury police chief? New family claim sparks online speculation

New online rumors have raised questions about Patrick Clancy’s family ties after claims circulated that his brother was a former Duxbury police chief. The claim appears to have changed, with newer posts alleging that the former police chief was instead Patrick’s uncle.

New rumors claim Patrick Clancy's uncle was police chief

New unverified rumors claim Patrick Clancy's uncle was once Duxbury's police chief. (via REUTERS)

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New rumors circulating online claim that Patrick Clancy's uncle, Matthew Clancy, served as the Duxbury Police Chief from 2010 to 2019. This comes after earlier rumors, which claimed Patrick Clancy's brother held the position.

One post addressing the shift read: “So yes- the original claim about him being Patrick's brother appears to have been wrong. But if these family records are accurate, the response isn't: 'There was no family connection.' It's: ‘We had the relationship wrong.’”

Deep Dive Who is Patrick Clancy's uncle and what was his role in Duxbury? Patrick Clancy's uncle, Matthew Clancy, served as the Duxbury Police Chief from 2010 to 2019. Recent online rumors clarified that he is not Patrick's brother, as previously suggested. How has Patrick Clancy's family background influenced public perception during the trial? Speculation has arisen regarding whether Patrick Clancy's family ties to the local police department may have affected how the case was handled, as certain posts have questioned if these connections impacted legal proceedings. Did Patrick Clancy provide any insights into Lindsay Clancy's mental state during the trial? Yes, Patrick Clancy testified about Lindsay's mental health, indicating she was very depressed at times but noted that on the day of the killings, she appeared to be having one of her best days.

Another post described Matthew Clancy as “a former police chief of Duxbury, Massachusetts,” adding, “Patrick Clancy does not have a brother who is a chief of police; rather, his uncle, Matthew Clancy, is a former police chief.” The post further claimed Matthew Clancy served as “Former Chief of Police for Duxbury, Massachusetts (serving for 10 years until his retirement in July 2019).”

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{{^usCountry}} HT.com could not independently confirm either claim, the earlier one about a brother, or the newer one about an uncle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT.com could not independently confirm either claim, the earlier one about a brother, or the newer one about an uncle. {{/usCountry}}

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The rumors have prompted speculation online about whether family connections to local police may have played any role in the case. One post read: “Could Patrick's family ties to the local police department and local government have influenced how this case was handled? We know that systems protect themselves. Just asking questions and looking at the connections that have been publicly documented.”

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“I'm looking at #PatrickClancy and their local police department all kinds of sideways now. His dad offered to stay with Lindsay and the kids while he was away and he said no? And who is his uncle? The former Duxbury police chief. And that's why he is free,” someone wrote on X.

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Also Read: 'Patrick Clancy's best friend Kyle Carney looks like him': New theory questions timeline of Lindsay Clancy killings

Patrick Clancy's family

As the trial of Lindsay Clancy continues, several members of Patrick Clancy's family have appeared in connection with the case. Here is what we know about his family:

Patrick's father, Christopher Clancy, testified during the trial and described the family before the January 2023 tragedy, saying, “They [were] like the all-American family.”

Patrick Clancy's mother is Susan "Sue" Clancy, Public reports identify her a registered nurse who worked in labor and delivery and has largely stayed out of the public spotlight. Patrick also has two sisters, Erin Donahue and Laura Sullivan, who joined him after the deaths of his three children to launch the Heard With Love Foundation, a nonprofit supporting families affected by postpartum mental health challenges.

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Patrick's brother, Ryan Clancy, has been placed in Beaufort, South Carolina, through family records, though he has kept a low public profile.

Patrick Clancy's paternal grandparents were Christopher F Clancy Sr and Nancy E Clancy. Christopher Sr worked in commercial real estate in Massachusetts before his death in 2018, while Nancy died in 2021.

Also Read: How long was Patrick Clancy gone on the day of killings? Questions on role in deaths answered amid trial

Lindsay Clancy case so far

Lindsay Clancy, 35, is on trial on murder charges after she strangled the couple's three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months at their their Duxbury, Massachusetts home in January 2023.

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Prosecutors allege she acted intentionally and rationally and later fabricated claims of psychosis and hallucinations.

Patrick Clancy, who has since divorced Lindsay Clancy, testified as the prosecution's first witness. He described his former wife's deteriorating mental state before the killings, saying she had been "very depressed" on some occasions, though on the day of the killings, “she was having one of her best days," as per The New York Times.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).