Patrick Muldoon cause of death: How did Days of Our Lives actor die at 57?

Patrick Muldoon, known for his role on Days of Our Lives and a significant part in the science fiction blockbuster Starship Troopers, has passed away at the age of 57.

Patrick Muldoon, star of Days of Our Lives and Starship Troopers, has died at 57 after suffering a heart attack.(X@InMemoriamX)

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Muldoon suffered a heart attack on Sunday morning, as per Deadline.

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Who was Patrick Muldoon?

Muldoon was born on September 27, 1968, in Los Angeles. He participated in football at USC and was a member of two teams that secured victories in the Rose Bowl.

Although his career has spanned several decades in television and film, Patrick is most recognized for being the original actor to portray Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives.

He played this role from 1992 to 1995, and then again from 2011 to 2012. There were rumors last year about his potential return to the series!

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{{^usCountry}} His other notable works include the original Melrose Place, along with appearances on Saved by the Bell and Who’s the Boss?, in addition to films such as Super Troopers, Saving Christmas, and numerous television movies. Later this year, he is scheduled to appear in the film Dirty Hands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His other notable works include the original Melrose Place, along with appearances on Saved by the Bell and Who’s the Boss?, in addition to films such as Super Troopers, Saving Christmas, and numerous television movies. Later this year, he is scheduled to appear in the film Dirty Hands. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Just last month, Patrick was spotted at the 2026 Saturn Awards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just last month, Patrick was spotted at the 2026 Saturn Awards. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Those who knew him well have characterized him as “endlessly generous — with his poetry, his humor, and his unmistakable presence,” with friends noting that he “loved animals and people alike, gave unforgettable hugs, and possessed a rare quality of making others feel safe and seen.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those who knew him well have characterized him as “endlessly generous — with his poetry, his humor, and his unmistakable presence,” with friends noting that he “loved animals and people alike, gave unforgettable hugs, and possessed a rare quality of making others feel safe and seen.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} They further remarked that he was “stylish, charismatic, and full of life, embracing each day with a vibrant, rock ’n’ roll spirit.” Patrick Muldoon's family {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They further remarked that he was “stylish, charismatic, and full of life, embracing each day with a vibrant, rock ’n’ roll spirit.” Patrick Muldoon's family {{/usCountry}}

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Patrick is survived by his partner Miriam Rothbart, parents Deanna and Patrick Muldoon Sr, sister and brother-in-law Shana and Ahmet Zappa, along with their children, niece Halo and nephew Arrow Zappa.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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