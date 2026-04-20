Mara Flavia cause of death: Chilling details out as Brazilian influencer dies during Ironman Texas, ‘She wasn’t okay’

Mara Flávia, a triathlete with massive following on Instagram, tragically drowned during the swimming endurance segment of the renowned Ironman competition in Texas on Saturday. Brazilian influencer Mara Flávia, 38, tragically drowns in Lake Woodlands during Ironman competition.

“Mara was an accomplished triathlete, placing third in the Brasilia Triathlon and obtaining two world qualifications for the Ironman 70.3,” the US Sun reported.

“Friend Luis Taveira suggested Mara had health problems, even though her cause of death has not yet been revealed.”

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Who was Mara Flávia? The 38-year-old Brazilian influencer boasting over 60,000 followers on Instagram, disappeared during an open-water swim in Lake Woodlands, which is the first of three demanding trials that participants encounter in the 140-mile race.

Frantic calls began to flood the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Woodlands Township Fire Department as early as 6 a.m., as reported by Fox 26. Woodlands Fire Chief Palmer Buck informed Click2Houston that crews were first alerted about the “lost swimmer” at approximately 7:30 a.m.

The professional female swim commenced at 6:31 a.m., according to the Texas Ironman schedule.

Rescue teams searched the lake while the triathlon was still in progress, which Buck indicated added to the difficult conditions and exacerbated the dive team’s “zero” visibility.

A volunteer at the Ironman event poignantly described the “panic and fear” that he and other onlookers felt when Flávia, a person none of them were acquainted with, disappeared beneath the water. According to him, they all reported the same thing that : “She went under. Right here. Right below us.”

Chilling details out According to a close friend of the female athlete, she was unwell leading up to the competition, The Spun reported.

“She was ill before the trip, she wasn’t okay,” the friend stated.

“My wife and I spoke with her to say she was too weak for this race, although a couple of days ago when we talked to her, she insisted she was okay. I still cannot believe what’s happened.”